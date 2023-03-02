Unsolved Cold Cases Re-Open with Revolutionary New Game, Crimetrip

"Uncover the mysteries of true-crimes with Crimetrip - the revolutionary new game that puts you in the lead role"

Get ready to solve cold cases from the 70s and 80s with Crimetrip. Crimetrip is available now on iOS and Android.

We want people to feel like they're actually part of solving these cold cases.” — Jonathan Rouxel - Creative Director and President of Prologue XR

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Crimetrip launches a revolutionary new game that puts players in the middle of unsolved cold cases with the power of augmented reality. The game is made for true crime fans looking for an immersive experience.

Crimetrip offers an in-depth exploration of six true crimes from the 70s and 80s. Players are put in the lead role as they explore each case, uncovering captivating stories and atmospheric police stations. The voice of the game is irreverent, frank and funny, using dark humor and sassy commentary to make fun of the players and the clichés of the true crime community.

The game has a unique investigative board that reveals different elements of each crime with photographs of the places, suspects, and culprits while animated sequences allow players to understand the storyline better.

Players will be able to collect evidence and crack codes as they progress through each case. Puzzles are designed to get players thinking critically about the evidence they have collected. They'll also have access to a variety of tools such as forensic and fingerprint scanners in order to help them solve puzzles and gain clues about who was behind each crime.

Crimetrip offers a social experience with the R/crimetrip true crime community. Players can follow other players and see what theories they have come up with. This encourages collaboration and allows players to learn from others.

Crimetrip released a podcast series that is accessible for free on Apple, Google, and Spotify. It's a great way to discover the 6 true crime stories and to help armchair detectives dig into the different stories. With the podcast series, players can learn more about each crime and gain additional insights into the cases.

With its mix of engaging gameplay, captivating stories, and innovative use of augmented reality technology, Crimetrip provide hours of entertainment for true crime fans everywhere.

Crimetrip is available now on iOS and Android for phones and tablets.

CrimeTrip - Official Trailer - Your partner in True Crime