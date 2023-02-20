Submit Release
Erbert & Gerbert’s Is Bringing Back The Bornk Tuna Sandwich

The Bornk Tuna Sandwich was a part of the original Erbert & Gerbert’s menu. Customers will be happy that the sandwich is back, even though it’s just for a limited time… for now.”
— Jacob Kersting, Marketing Director
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erbert & Gerbert’s, the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Out of this World® sandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 34 years, is bringing back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich on Monday, February 20th.

When the wildly-popular tuna sandwich was taken off the menu last year many Erbert & Gerbert’s fans were disappointed to see it go. We’ve decided to bring this healthy option back for fans to enjoy. Between delicious bread baked daily, the Bornk is loaded with house-made tuna salad mixed with onions, celery, and mayo, and topped with garden-fresh tomatoes and lettuce. Bornk fans will be thrilled to get their hands on this fan favorite again. Pair it with any of Erbert & Gerbert’s hot and ready soup options for a tasty hearty meal.

Though this flavorful tuna sandwich won’t have a permanent place on the menu, customers are able to enjoy The Bornk for a limited time only at all Erbert & Gerbert’s locations, beginning Monday, February 20th.

Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can also conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. Check out all of Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwiches, soups & full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com.


About Erbert & Gerbert’s
Family-founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop delivers Out of this World® taste that results in millions of happy customers. Grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states across the Midwest and a rapidly expanding footprint, our business model has successfully built corporate and franchise stores with a focus on urban and non-traditional sites while always putting a high value on passion, people, and play. If you are always pushing to go from good to great and like to work hard so you can play hard, join our franchise family and visit www.erbertandgerberts.com

Jacob Kersting
Erbert & Gerbert's
+1 612-559-2144
jkersting@egsubs.com
