Seattle-Based Dué Cucina Secures $2.5M to Open Three Locations in Texas

Co-Founders of Seattle-based Dué Cucina, Executive Chef, Filippo Fiori (L) and CEO, Davide Macchi (R) Due Cucina Italian Feast

Fast casual Italian dining chain to begin national expansion through partnership with Mac Haik Restaurant Group

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dué Cucina, a casual-gourmet Italian restaurant chain based in Seattle, announced today that they have secured a $2.5 million direct investment from Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG), a Houston-based restaurant investment company, to expand into the Texas market. With the funding, Dué Cucina will open three locations in Texas within the next two years. Dué Cucina and MHRG will also form a joint venture to launch 10 additional units in the state by 2031. Specific locations for the new units have not yet been selected.

Founded in 2016, Dué Cucina specializes in providing fresh, authentic Italian cuisine in an informal dining setting—a unique concept that previously did not exist in the Seattle area. Its fast casual approach allows customers to design and customize their own pasta dishes, selecting from several pasta shapes, sauces and toppings. Customers can also choose from a selection of other authentic Italian entrees, appetizers, desserts, and beverages.

“This partnership with MHRG is a significant milestone that signals the start of Dué Cucina’s expansion into new markets across the country,” said Davide Macchi, CEO, and co-founder of Dué Cucina. “We’re looking forward to leveraging MHRG’s deep expertise in the restaurant space to rapidly accelerate our growth and continue proving our concept in Texas and beyond.”

Macchi and Filippo Fiori, Dué Cucina’s co-founder and executive chef, opened the restaurant’s first location in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The company eventually opened another location in Kirkland, WA along with two more in Seattle’s Roosevelt and West Seattle neighborhoods. As it expands its footprint in Texas, Dué Cucina will continue expanding in the Seattle area with a fifth location scheduled to open in Redmond, WA in 2024.

“Dué Cucina is meeting demand for high-quality Italian favorites available in a casual setting and we’re thrilled to be part of supporting its expansion into new territory,” said Brandon Poynter, President for Mac Haik Enterprises LTD. “The Texas market shares a lot of similarities to Seattle and offers a significant opportunity to deliver authentic Italian cuisine in an affordable and accessible way.”

The menus for Dué Cucina’s Texas units are expected to be the same as its Seattle locations, including its pastas, appetizers, desserts, and salads along with a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.

About Dué Cucina

Dué Cucina Italiana is a fine-casual Italian dining chain focused on fresh, house-made pasta and sauces. You can find them at 412 Broadway East, 1201 NE 65th St, or 12670 120th Avenue Northeast, Suite 170 in Kirkland. The new West Seattle location opens March 19 at 4437 California Avenue Southwest. You can order online or find out more about Dué Cucina on their website. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok in order to keep updated on any news or changes to the menu.

About Mac Haik Restaurant Group

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified

holding company based in Houston, TX. MHE is an investor in two rapidly growing fast casual restaurant

brands, Original ChopShop and Slapfish, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch

Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive

Group which encompasses 24 car dealerships. The overall MHE companies employ over 3,000

employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.