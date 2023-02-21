Otterbein SeniorLife Partners with Perennial Advantage of Ohio, Inc. to Enhance Outcomes for Senior Living Residents
Collaboration offers opportunities for increased participation in value-based care model
Together, with Perennial Advantage, we will increase access to the highest quality of compassionate care that our seniors expect and deserve.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otterbein SeniorLife has recently joined Perennial Advantage of Ohio, Inc., an operator-owned Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Otterbein launched the Perennial program in nine of their locations starting January 1, 2023. With this partnership, Perennial Advantage will now operate in 40 senior living communities across Ohio.
Perennial Advantage, a member of Perennial Consortium LLC, offers enhanced care for residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and independent living communities by providing on-site care teams of dedicated healthcare professionals for residents. These teams will work together with each facility’s existing staff to enhance quality care for residents. Otterbein SeniorLife is Perennial Consortium’s 9th partner since becoming a health plan in 2019.
Since 1912, Otterbein SeniorLife has focused on providing high-caliber care and services to senior residents through the company’s non-profit health and human resources organization. As the Otterbein organization continues to grow, so does the diverse population of senior living residents that they serve. Today, Otterbein has nine full-service senior care communities, nine skilled nursing and rehabilitation neighborhoods, a home health organization, and two hospice care organizations located throughout Ohio and in Franklin, Indiana.
“We are excited to collaborate with an organization that shares our longstanding commitment to a values-based care model for residents of senior living facilities,” said Jill Wilson, CEO Otterbein SeniorLife. “Together with Perennial Advantage, we will increase access to the highest quality of compassionate care that our seniors expect and deserve.”
“On behalf of our Perennial Advantage of Ohio partners – Ohio Living, Continuing Healthcare Solutions, Graceworks Lutheran, McGregor, and Jennings – we are thrilled to team with Otterbein SeniorLife. Otterbein’s commitment to providing quality, efficient, and always improving access to care parallels our vision and our internal strategies. We are excited to introduce a provider-owned value-based Perennial care model to their campus communities,” said Larry Gumina, Perennial Consortium, Board Member.
This new partnership will bring exponential growth to the plan as Perennial Advantage continues to expand throughout the state of Ohio and into other states.
About Perennial Advantage
Perennial Consortium, LLC was formed in 2019 when three prominent senior living providers Christian Living Communities (Englewood, Colorado), Juniper Communities (Bloomfield, New Jersey), and Ohio Living (Columbus, Ohio), and managed services partner and risk management company AllyAlign Health (Glen Allen, Virginia) joined forces to form Perennial Advantage, an operator-owned Medicare Advantage (MA) network.
The Perennial Advantage mission is to provide better outcomes, greater satisfaction, and contained healthcare costs by re-orienting the provision of healthcare services to preventive lifestyle and chronic care management in residential care. Perennial Advantage is available in Colorado and Ohio servicing residents in over 48 accredited locations.
Perennial Advantage offers three health plans with tailored benefits for overall well-being – Perennial Advantage Strive (HMO I-SNP), Perennial Advantage Concierge (HMO C-SNP), and Perennial Advantage Freedom (HMO).
Learn more at https://perennialadvantage.com
About Otterbein SeniorLife
Otterbein SeniorLife offers seniors unlimited senior life options through independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, rehab, memory support, respite care, in-home care, and hospice services. Their values and initiatives are focused on serving residents by constantly looking for new ways to better serve the residents of their communities throughout Ohio. From vibrant senior life communities to their revolutionary small house neighborhoods to hospice care and home health, Otterbein SeniorLife aims to provide the highest level of compassionate care.
Learn more at https://otterbein.org/
