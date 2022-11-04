SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board
First Sergeant Peter Lazear named new HEAT and Insurance Fraud Program Coordinator by Virginia State Police
First Sergeant Peter W. Lazear was Selected to Serve the Region in a Collaborative Efforts to Reduce Auto Theft
We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the Virginia State Police represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced and capable leader.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Sergeant Peter W. Lazear has been selected to serve on the board as 3rd Vice President of the South East Chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators.
— Col. Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent
Formed in 1952, the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI) is committed to improving communication and coordination among the growing family of professional auto theft investigators from 58 countries. The South East Chapter, formed in 1974, encompasses Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
In July 2022, F/Sgt. Lazear was named the new program coordinator for the Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) Program, based in Richmond, VA. A 24-year veteran of the Virginia State Police, F/Sgt. Lazear served as a Senior Special Agent for the HEAT program for six years. Prior to that, he was a Special Agent with the Arson-Bomb Unit and a Trooper assigned to New Kent County. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech.
“We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the Virginia State Police represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced and capable leader. F/Sgt. Lazear is equally committed to prevention, training, technological advances, and public education—all aimed at reducing the number of citizens who suffer from vehicle thefts,” said Col. Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
Last year, there were 11,638 motor vehicle theft offenses in Virginia, representing a 4 percent increase over the prior year. “The HEAT Program,” says F/Sgt. Lazear, “provides an opportunity to work collaboratively with law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth. Serving on the board of SEIAATI will extend the opportunity to cooperate, share best practices, and pool resources and knowledge to better serve all our communities.
ABOUT THE HEAT PROGRAM
Founded in 1992, the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program educates citizens about the theft of vehicles and their parts, a crime that costs Virginians millions of dollars each year. HEAT also trains and supports local law enforcement officers in efforts to prevent auto theft. The HEAT program is a cooperative effort of the Virginia Department of State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth.
