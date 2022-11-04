Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,180 in the last 365 days.

SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board

First Sergeant Peter Lazear

First Sergeant Peter Lazear named new HEAT and Insurance Fraud Program Coordinator by Virginia State Police

New members of SEIAATI Executive Board are installed

HEAT Logo

HEAT Logo

First Sergeant Peter W. Lazear was Selected to Serve the Region in a Collaborative Efforts to Reduce Auto Theft

We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the Virginia State Police represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced and capable leader.”
— Col. Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent
RICHMOND, VA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Sergeant Peter W. Lazear has been selected to serve on the board as 3rd Vice President of the South East Chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators.

Formed in 1952, the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI) is committed to improving communication and coordination among the growing family of professional auto theft investigators from 58 countries. The South East Chapter, formed in 1974, encompasses Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

In July 2022, F/Sgt. Lazear was named the new program coordinator for the Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) Program, based in Richmond, VA. A 24-year veteran of the Virginia State Police, F/Sgt. Lazear served as a Senior Special Agent for the HEAT program for six years. Prior to that, he was a Special Agent with the Arson-Bomb Unit and a Trooper assigned to New Kent County. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech.

“We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the Virginia State Police represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced and capable leader. F/Sgt. Lazear is equally committed to prevention, training, technological advances, and public education—all aimed at reducing the number of citizens who suffer from vehicle thefts,” said Col. Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

Last year, there were 11,638 motor vehicle theft offenses in Virginia, representing a 4 percent increase over the prior year. “The HEAT Program,” says F/Sgt. Lazear, “provides an opportunity to work collaboratively with law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth. Serving on the board of SEIAATI will extend the opportunity to cooperate, share best practices, and pool resources and knowledge to better serve all our communities.

To learn more visit HEATreward.com or SEIAATI.org.

###

ABOUT THE HEAT PROGRAM
Founded in 1992, the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program educates citizens about the theft of vehicles and their parts, a crime that costs Virginians millions of dollars each year. HEAT also trains and supports local law enforcement officers in efforts to prevent auto theft. The HEAT program is a cooperative effort of the Virginia Department of State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth.

HEAT Program Office
Virginia State Police
+1 804-674-2769
email us here

You just read:

SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.