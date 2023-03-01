Companies Benefit from Resilience Training to Reduce Employee Stress & Boost Performance

More than 1 in 4 adults (26%) reported anticipating more stress in 2023 SDG Resilience Training helps employees build skills to cope with stress and improve performance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey by the American Psychological Association showed that three-quarters of adults say their stress levels have increased over the past year. More than 1 in 4 adults (26%) reported anticipating even more stress at the start of 2023, according to Psychiatry.org. So how are companies helping them cope with stress? Building resilience through training!

Strategic Development Group offers Resilience Training, a form of professional development that helps individuals and organizations build the skills and strategies necessary to cope with stress and adversity in the workplace.

“Resilience Training has become an increasingly popular way for businesses to improve employee engagement, increase morale, and strengthen internal processes,” according to William Chesnutt, Founder & CEO of Strategic Development Group. “This type of training focuses on developing growth, lowering stress levels, create emotional resilience and providing a new perspective on difficult situations.”

Through resilience training, employees can become more confident, proactive, and engaged in their work, which can help them to achieve their professional development goals and ultimately benefit the company. Resilience training can also help employees achieve a better work-life balance, resulting in a more satisfied and motivated workforce, which is essential to a business’s success and bottom line.

By providing employees with the tools and strategies necessary to cope with stress and adversity, businesses can create a more positive and motivated workforce. With the right approach and implementation, resilience training can help organizations achieve their business and professional development goals.

