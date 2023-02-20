LSA Management Launches to Provide Best-in-Class Property Management
New company blends expertise of Laurel Street and Avanath Capital ManagementCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurel Street, a leading multifamily residential development company experienced in developing high-quality communities based in Charlotte, NC, and Avanath Capital Management, a multifamily owner and operator based in Irvine, CA, announced that they have launched an new property management firm, LSA Management. LSA will leverage Laurel Street’s and Avanath’s experience as long-term owners to provide best-in-class housing opportunities for families of all income levels.
Headquartered in Charlotte, the new company provides property management services for all Laurel Street communities, as well as Avanath communities in the North Carolina and Georgia markets. Currently, LSA manages 3,000 units in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia, with another 2,000 units across the Southeast in their acquisition and development pipeline. By the year 2030, LSA anticipates a management portfolio of more than 10,000 units.
LSA Management’s founders and principals are Dionne Nelson, CEO and President of Laurel Street, and Daryl Carter, CEO and Chairman of Avanath Capital Management. Nelson and Carter will serve as Co-Presidents of LSA, with key leaders from the Laurel Street and Avanath teams serving as officers of the company.
“As an owner of mixed-income communities, we saw a need in the marketplace for a property management company that serves residents with excellence and provides exceptional customer service to all residents, regardless of their income level,” said Nelson. “Resident feedback will drive our priorities for activities and offerings for a customized approach supporting each community’s unique needs.”
Carter added: “By combining Avanath’s national institutional experience in property management and real estate investment with Laurel Street’s expertise in developing and preserving multifamily communities, LSA Management is uniquely positioned to add value for residents, team members and partners. The formation of LSA is aligned with our commitment to providing lifestyle within reach to residents throughout the country.”
The name LSA Management represents the coming together of Laurel Street and Avanath in this endeavor and leans on their collective experience and reputation. The plus symbol (+) in the logo signifies the company’s “above and beyond” commitment to high-quality operations and “adding value, every day” at LSA-managed communities.
Day-to-day operations at LSA Management will be led by Carly Stevenson, Executive Vice President of Property Management.
“As a result of the high-quality living and enhanced service to residents provided at each LSA-managed community, we believe resident pride in their homes will increase, and their overall quality of life will improve,” said Stevenson. “We’ll uphold our commitment to quality through hiring top-notch team members and providing them with ongoing training, development and support, as well as leveraging systems and technology to improve operating efficiencies and execution.”
LSA Management expects steady growth in the years to come with upcoming projects in various stages of the development and planning pipeline. The company is currently hiring for a variety of open positions, which can be viewed and applied for at https://lsamgmt.com/careers/.
About LSA Management
LSA Management provides people-focused property management services to apartment communities. The company combines the talents, expertise and passion of Laurel Street and Avanath Capital Management and is committed to providing best-in-class housing opportunities for families of all income levels. For more information about the company, principals or properties, visit https://lsamgmt.com.
About Laurel Street
Laurel Street is a leading multifamily residential development company experienced in developing high-quality communities for individuals, families and seniors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company has a current development portfolio of more than 5,000 units. The company is led by Dionne Nelson, who has more than 25 years of experience in real estate development, finance and operations. As President and CEO, Nelson establishes and manages the overall strategic direction, operations and growth of the company. For more information about Laurel Street, visit www.laurelstreetres.com.
About Avanath Capital Management
Avanath is an investment firm that acquires, owns, renovates and operates affordable, workforce and value-oriented apartment communities across the U.S. Avanath partners with institutional investors – both domestically and internationally – to deliver quality primary housing in major metropolitan and suburban markets. Since its formation in 2008, Avanath has acquired $3.5 billion of properties across 14 states in the U.S., comprising 15,000 apartment units. Avanath is led by Daryl Carter, a past Chairman of the National Multifamily Housing Council. Prior to founding Avanath, Mr. Carter was the Executive Managing Director of Centerline Capital Group and Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Capri Capital. For more information, visit www.avanath.com.
