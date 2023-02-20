Daryl Blackmon Is Featured In The Top 100 People in Finance Magazine
Atlanta, Georgia Retirement Advisor Highlighted within National MagazineATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Blackmon of Safe Harbour Benefit Solutions was Featured in The Top 100 Magazine. Highlighting the Trailblazers, The Leaders, The Change-Makers, and The Dreamers. Bringing the stories of extraordinary people to the world. The Top 100 Magazine publishes several industry-specific and career-focused magazines.
When someone comes to Safe Harbour Benefits Solutions, Daryl Blackmon asks three questions: What would an ideal retirement look like for you? What is your plan in the event you become incapacitated? What financial legacy would you like to leave upon your death?
These are tough questions. That’s where Daryl’s 23 years of financial experience, as well as a natural gift for demystifying complex concepts, come in. With a focus on helping federal employees, seniors, and retirees, Daryl and his team provide legacy planning, long-term care strategy, and retirement planning so their clients can enjoy life with a few less worries. He often shares with them a little wisdom from his mother: “Prior preparation prevents poor performance.”
After witnessing his father encounter challenges with his own federal employee benefits plan, Daryl was inspired to provide support for those in similar situations. FRC-designated, he has expert knowledge of the intricate plans held by federal employees. “I help them understand their federal benefits while also planning to maximize their opportunity time and benefit dollars,” he explains. In 2013, he started Safe Harbour with a couple of partners. Together, they have a combined 75 years of experience and have each seen just about every financial scenario possible. Daryl has personally hosted over 900 financial presentations and seminars in his career, so there’s nothing they can’t handle. In recognition of their deep knowledge and hands-on, relationship-based service, Safe Harbour was awarded the 2020 Blacks in Government Service Award.
Daryl Blackmon
Safe Harbor Benefit Solutions
+1 678-824-5077
email us here