Health City transforms patient’s lifestyle with weight loss procedure
EINPresswire.com/ -- A Caymanian business owner has reported that the bariatric procedure she received at Health City Cayman Islands two years ago has dramatically changed her life for the better.
Monica Adeniken-Scott, the owner of The Beauty Bar salon in George Town, Cayman Islands, says her sedentary way of life has been transformed to that of an energetic gym enthusiast.
The formerly overweight businesswoman was unaware of how unhealthy she had become until she experienced difficulty breathing and struggled to climb stairs.
At 445 pounds, she was incapable of picking up items off the floor, and credits a visit to Health City Cayman Islands with helping to turn her life around.
Adeniken-Scott knew Health City had a stellar reputation as a world-class international medical facility. “I was just standing there, just talking to God, and I looked up and there was this bariatric team poster. And then I read the pamphlet and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they do all the things here,’” she commented.
After admission and surgery she was impressed with the follow-up care she received, which was essential for her recovery. “So up to six months after my treatment, there was still aftercare, which was very important for me because had I been left to my own devices, I would have probably just fallen apart,” she stated.
She described the aftercare team as being attentive and caring: “The doctors were right there and really cared about my progress as well. And that was really important because you need somebody to kind of parent you through those moments when you’re weak.”
Adeniken-Scott lost 220 pounds as a result of the surgery and is pleased with her current health and physical condition. “I am a beast in the gym now. I can do everything the men can do. I’m the strongest I’ve ever been and I understand physical fitness and how you can still be thick and be fit, be healthy at any size,” she declared.
She has no regrets about making the decision to have bariatric surgery and for her experience. “If you decide to do it through Health City you’re going to be guided and treated correctly through the entire journey. And that’s very, very priceless as a part of this experience,” said Adeniken-Scott.
Obesity increases the risk of chronic health conditions. As a result, many people are turning towards bariatric surgery to help improve or resolve obesity-related conditions.
Thanking the Health City team of surgeons and other medical specialists, Adeniken-Scott said, “You gave me my life back, and that is something that is really extremely priceless. But I would just say thank you so much because I think a lot of people give up on themselves.”
Bariatric surgical procedures cause weight loss by restricting the amount of food the stomach can hold, triggering a change in a key gastrointestinal hormone.
For more information about bariatric services at Health City Cayman Islands visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/ca-en/bariatric-surgery and
www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/clinical/surgical/bariatric-surgery.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
Karen Springer, Medical Advisor
Monica Adeniken-Scott, the owner of The Beauty Bar salon in George Town, Cayman Islands, says her sedentary way of life has been transformed to that of an energetic gym enthusiast.
The formerly overweight businesswoman was unaware of how unhealthy she had become until she experienced difficulty breathing and struggled to climb stairs.
At 445 pounds, she was incapable of picking up items off the floor, and credits a visit to Health City Cayman Islands with helping to turn her life around.
Adeniken-Scott knew Health City had a stellar reputation as a world-class international medical facility. “I was just standing there, just talking to God, and I looked up and there was this bariatric team poster. And then I read the pamphlet and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they do all the things here,’” she commented.
After admission and surgery she was impressed with the follow-up care she received, which was essential for her recovery. “So up to six months after my treatment, there was still aftercare, which was very important for me because had I been left to my own devices, I would have probably just fallen apart,” she stated.
She described the aftercare team as being attentive and caring: “The doctors were right there and really cared about my progress as well. And that was really important because you need somebody to kind of parent you through those moments when you’re weak.”
Adeniken-Scott lost 220 pounds as a result of the surgery and is pleased with her current health and physical condition. “I am a beast in the gym now. I can do everything the men can do. I’m the strongest I’ve ever been and I understand physical fitness and how you can still be thick and be fit, be healthy at any size,” she declared.
She has no regrets about making the decision to have bariatric surgery and for her experience. “If you decide to do it through Health City you’re going to be guided and treated correctly through the entire journey. And that’s very, very priceless as a part of this experience,” said Adeniken-Scott.
Obesity increases the risk of chronic health conditions. As a result, many people are turning towards bariatric surgery to help improve or resolve obesity-related conditions.
Thanking the Health City team of surgeons and other medical specialists, Adeniken-Scott said, “You gave me my life back, and that is something that is really extremely priceless. But I would just say thank you so much because I think a lot of people give up on themselves.”
Bariatric surgical procedures cause weight loss by restricting the amount of food the stomach can hold, triggering a change in a key gastrointestinal hormone.
For more information about bariatric services at Health City Cayman Islands visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/ca-en/bariatric-surgery and
www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/clinical/surgical/bariatric-surgery.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
Karen Springer, Medical Advisor
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201 861-2056
email us here