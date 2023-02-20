Pelosi Statement on President Biden’s Visit to Kyiv

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on President Biden’s visit to Kyiv and on her participation in the 2023 Munich Security Conference:

“On this Presidents’ Day, our President’s historic visit to Kyiv at this critical moment is a manifestation of America’s commitment to Democracy, in Ukraine and in the world. The image of President Biden and President Zelenskyy in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery — not only an important religious institution, but also a sanctuary for freedom-fighters and a symbol of resistance — is a powerful statement of America’s unshakeable support for the heroic people of Ukraine. And as the President said today, ‘there is significant agreement’ in Congress on support for Ukraine.

“On this same Presidents’ Day weekend, and just days before we observe one year since Russia’s unlawful invasion, America sent the largest-ever Congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference. Our high-powered delegation — House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans — was united in our expression of America’s continued solidarity with Ukraine. A highlight of the Conference was an address delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris, where she took a strong stand on Russia’s crimes against humanity and declared that Putin and his troops must be held accountable. It was my special honor to join Ukrainian Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk in a moderated conversation on the role of parliaments in the fight for freedom.

“At the Conference, leaders of the free world sent a message of strong, unified and continued support for powering the Ukrainian people’s courageous fight for Democracy — for their nation and for the world. As President Biden said today: ‘One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.’ And we will continue to do so until victory is won.”