InventHelp Inventor Develops Controlled Gun Tracking System (HAD-237)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "There was a shooting at a Publix Supermarket in Florida. It took hours before finding out who the shooter was, a registered firearm owner with a permit. He could've killed far more people," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, FL. "I invented this idea to increase the safety of the public and law enforcement, which will save lives."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe way for law enforcement to quickly deescalate active shooter situations. This system can use GPS tracking to locate concealed carry guns anywhere. A system that will enhance public safety and potentially decreases active shooter events. It can also provide a notification if a firearm is reported missing or stolen.

