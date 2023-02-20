Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the laryngoscope market are Ambu, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Olympus, HOYA, Roper Technologies, Inc. (Verathon, Inc.), Richard Wolf GmbH, Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH, and Welch Allyn Inc.

The global laryngoscope market is expected to grow from $0.23 billion in 2021 to $0.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The laryngoscope market is expected to grow to $0.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The laryngoscope market consists of sales of fiber optic laryngoscopes, video laryngoscopes, and standard/conventional laryngoscopes.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The laryngoscope is a medical device used to view and examine the larynx and vocal cords in the throat. This device is also used during tracheal intubation in patients requiring ventilator support.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the laryngoscope market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the laryngoscope market.

Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the laryngoscope market. The regions covered in the laryngoscope market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of the laryngoscope market are indirect laryngoscope and direct laryngoscope.The direct laryngoscope is the procedure that allows visualization of the larynx during general anesthesia, surgical procedures.

The various product involved is video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, and medical examination centers.

The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases are one of the key reasons expected to boost laryngoscope market growth.Laryngeal cancer is head and neck cancer that occurs when abnormal (malignant) cells form in the larynx.

In2020, approximately 99,840 people died of laryngeal cancer worldwide.Moreover, in 2020, in the United States, there were 12,370 new cases and 3,750 deaths from laryngeal cancer.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer increased the demand for laryngoscopes and thereby contributed to market growth.

Soft tissue injury caused by a laryngoscope is a restraining factor for the laryngoscope market.The most common complication is an injury to the soft palate, although injuries also occur to the teeth, larynx, tongue, and retromolar trigone.

The oropharynx is specifically at risk of injury because the video laryngoscope causes the tonsillar pillars to elevate and stretch anteriorly, making them more prone to injury as the tube is being advanced.The soft tissue damage in traditional laryngoscopy is caused mainly by insertion of the laryngoscope, but soft tissue injury with the video laryngoscope is caused by insertion of the endotracheal tube (ETT) itself, as it is often designed blindly into and through the oral cavity and pharynx until it is finally in view at the video laryngoscope monitor.

The complications caused demand for a better device, restraining the laryngoscope market.

Robot-assisted laryngoscopy is one of the key trends shaping the laryngoscope market.Growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy.

The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care.Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety.

Johns Hopkins University developed a robotic tool to improve surgeons' access to the larynx (voice box). The experts are designing a robotic laryngoscope that can be used with one hand like a joystick.

The countries covered in the laryngoscope market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The laryngoscope market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides laryngoscope market statistics, including laryngoscope industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a laryngoscope market share, detailed laryngoscope market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the laryngoscope industry. This laryngoscope market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

