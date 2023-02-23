Behind the Scenes With Love & Hip Hop Star Moniece Slaughter - The "Tell-All" Book Now Available
The eye-opening and inspirational memoir from recording artist and reality TV star Moniece Slaughter is now available.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Beverly Hills Publishing™ announced the release of Mayhem: A Mental Health Memoir by Moniece Slaughter.
Best known for her appearance on the popular VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," which chronicles the lives of celebrities and their relationships with one another in Beverly Hills. Now she has released her new book, Mayhem: A Mental Health Memoir, where she tells everything from celebrity life to her private moments in an honest and raw way.
Moniece takes readers through the emotional and very personal journey while holding nothing back. The scandal, the celebrity and insights into her own mental health struggles. Slaughter doesn't shy away from detailing what it was like for her as she navigated these difficult emotions in her attempt to abandon fear and failure, while ultimately gaining the inner peace that Slaughter chronicles in her book.
“I’m hoping to save or change a life for the better or influence just one person to make healthier emotional decisions for the betterment of their life or quality of life.”
Moniece Slaughter is breaking down barriers as the first African American woman on reality television to openly speak about mental health. She is also pulling back the curtain to give readers a candid look at what filming “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” was really like as well as the intimate details of her relationships.
With its meaningful message at its core, and her own way of “spilling the tea” this book is sure to leave a lasting impression on those who read it!
Mayhem: A Mental Health Memoir is now available at mayhemmentalhealth.com
