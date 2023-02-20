Capital Vacations® Names New Chief Accounting Officer
Blake MacKeen Joins Capital Vacations® as Chief Accounting Officer
I look forward to Blake’s contributions to our already strong team. His leadership background, strong financial acumen, and technical accounting skills position him to do great things as our CAO.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations,® LLC, the nation’s leading independent resort management company, recently announced the appointment of Blake MacKeen as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). MacKeen was selected as part of Capital Vacations’ extensive search to fill the vacancy following Mike Federico’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
— Mike Federico, CFO, Capital Vacations
Most recently, MacKeen was the Corporate Controller for Pike Corporation, a top provider of construction and engineering infrastructure solutions for electric and gas utilities, as well as telecommunications companies. His career also includes seven years in Grant Thornton’s audit practice with a focus in the real estate, retail and manufacturing sectors.
Mike Federico, CFO, shared, “I look forward to Blake’s contributions to our already strong team. His leadership background, strong financial acumen, and technical accounting skills position him to do great things as our CAO.”
MacKeen will be based out of Capital Vacations’ Corporate Headquarters in Myrtle Beach. He and his family recently relocated from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Alli Beane
Capital Vacations
+1 202-997-3083
abeane@capitalvacations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram