Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,494 in the last 365 days.

Dealscribe launches Excel add-in for its collateralized loan obligation documentation data

Dealscribe today launches a new way for subscribers to access its database of rules for CLOs, releasing an add-in compatible with all current versions of Excel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealscribe today launches a new way for subscribers to access its database of rules for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), releasing an Excel add-in compatible with all current versions of the Microsoft software. Users can use simple formulas to pull into a spreadsheet any of the 700,000 answers that make up the data set, plus any related note, D-score or ESG score.

Data on the current (for example, post-reset) version of more than 2,000 executed CLOs is available through the add-in. In addition to specifying CLOs by name, users can also use popular identifiers to select which CLOs' data is returned.

Since forming its research team in 2020, Dealscribe has grown the number of data points on each CLO to over 350 "topics", covering the most intensively negotiated aspects of a CLO's rules. All topics are analyzed and checked by the London-based team, with answers normalized, so that the same concept is recorded, regardless of the term used in each individual CLO governing document. New topics are prioritized and researched based on extensive feedback from some of the CLO market's biggest participants.

Michael Peterson
Dealscribe
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dealscribe launches Excel add-in for its collateralized loan obligation documentation data

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.