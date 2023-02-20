Dealscribe launches Excel add-in for its collateralized loan obligation documentation data

Dealscribe today launches a new way for subscribers to access its database of rules for CLOs, releasing an add-in compatible with all current versions of Excel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe today launches a new way for subscribers to access its database of rules for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), releasing an Excel add-in compatible with all current versions of the Microsoft software. Users can use simple formulas to pull into a spreadsheet any of the 700,000 answers that make up the data set, plus any related note, D-score or ESG score.Data on the current (for example, post-reset) version of more than 2,000 executed CLOs is available through the add-in. In addition to specifying CLOs by name, users can also use popular identifiers to select which CLOs' data is returned.Since forming its research team in 2020, Dealscribe has grown the number of data points on each CLO to over 350 "topics", covering the most intensively negotiated aspects of a CLO's rules. All topics are analyzed and checked by the London-based team, with answers normalized, so that the same concept is recorded, regardless of the term used in each individual CLO governing document. New topics are prioritized and researched based on extensive feedback from some of the CLO market's biggest participants.