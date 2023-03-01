AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for Bitdefender
Bitdefender achieved excellent success in both the AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022, winning them the Product of the Year Award
Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Bitdefender/

Bitdefender Internet Security is very straightforward to install and navigate, and has good scan options. Testers liked the ability to customise the tiles on the home page. Most commendably, malware on a USB drive is automatically detected when the drive is connected, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware when copying them to the PC. Help features and access-control options are both excellent. Default options are very safe for non-expert users, while for power users, the Attack Timeline feature provides useful information for understanding threats.
Bitdefender GravityZone Elite provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. The product can administer networks with thousands of devices. Testers feel it would also be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats.
"Bitdefender has proven its cybersecurity efficacy and reliability each year that we’ve tested their solutions,” said AV-Comparatives’ founder and CEO Andreas Clementi. “With five Product of The Year Awards in 10 years, Bitdefender demonstrates its strength in protecting consumer data by detecting and stopping threats as they occur.”
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Bitdefender/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Bitdefender
Bitdefender was also very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2022 tests of enterprise software. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test. In the Endpoint Prevention & Response Test, it was certified as a Strategic Leader.
In the consumer tests, Bitdefender achieved excellent results. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in all seven tests of the Consumer Main-Test Series. These excellent results won it the Product of the Year Award, as well as an Approved Security Product Award. It was also decorated for its results in individual tests: Silver for the Advanced Threat Protection Test, and Bronze for the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test.
Finally, Bitdefender achieved Approved Product certifications for its mobile security, Mac security and anti-phishing products.
