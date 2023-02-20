Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting and Homicide in Newton County

Submit Release
Covington, GA (February 20, 2023) – ﻿The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Covington, Newton County, GA. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on February 19, 2023. One man was shot. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 6:22 p.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 97 Livingston Lane, Covington, Newton County, GA, in reference to a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, they saw Joe Bernard Hobson, age 57, of Covington, standing in the front yard holding a handgun. Deputies gave numerous verbal commands to Hobson to drop the gun, but he did not comply. During the incident, Hobson said that he had shot his wife. Hobson continued to not comply with commands and deputies shot Hobson. Deputies found Hobson’s wife, Alena Polston Hobson, age 49, lying on the ground on the side yard of the home. She was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Joe Hobson was taken to a local area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and the homicide. Charges against Hobson are pending. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

