Jaxen Spurs lays the foundation for vocal versatility

Waking Up - PT.1 Album Cover

New album “Waking Up” breaks through the boundaries of genre specific music.

This was honestly all in good fun when it started, but seeing how creative I could be totally changed my approach to everything. I can’t wait to share the rest of the music” — Jaxen Spurs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his recent release, “Waking Up - Part 1”, Jaxen Spurs visits 4 more sub genres, completely changing his delivery, vocal resonance, and lyrical value to fit the style of the song. And with NO VOCAL TUNING OR TIMING. Laying a foundation for true vocal versatility in the future.

The journey began mid 2022 when Jaxen released a series of videos on social media, claiming to be “Nashville’s Versatile Vocalist”.

Although the videos were playful and light hearted, the posts were actually a bit competitive in nature.

Jaxen promises that part 2 and 3 of the album are just as eclectic, taking versatility to the next level with 4 more major genres

Looking towards a bright future, Jaxen Spurs has officially dropped his first commercial release with production and mastering credits.

The albums’s first single, “Somebody Like That”, is a true testimony towards 100% live analogue sound and the legacy that is music.

We are more than excited to announce that the album is being openly accepted by many genres already, and we only plan to push the envelope even further.

With the new album, Jaxen proves himself to be nothing less than a pioneer, and hopes to bring about the first generation of all organic, “all genre artists” or “AGA” musicians.

Jaxen Spurs live performance - Mixed Signals