Jaxen Spurs launches Saved By Wavs

Founder and A&R Jaxen Spurs is changing the game. Logo for Saved By Wavs

Jaxen Spurs launches a non profit record label for economic change.

Being a part of the change is incredible, and we are just so proud to be doing gods work.” — Jaxen Spurs

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the world changing, we have grown to know many influential people of the next generation. Among them, without a doubt, is Jaxen Spurs (Latin American Singer Songwriter and Record Producer).With nearly 20 years of experience in the music industry, Jaxen has come up with something entirely new. Saved By . Wavs “Music made for economic change”.

Not only are they changing the way our economy is funded, they are saving hundreds of thousands of dollars for the artist in travel funds.

With musicians trained in major cities all over the country, Jaxen plans on reducing touring costs to the artist flying between locations. The label has already picked up short term rental properties to turn hotel costs into income for the label with the current ability to tour 8 major cities without hotel cost.

This label is 100% artist owned and operated and Jaxen believes they can keep up with the saturated market by saving money long term.

Jaxen plans on his first commercial release with Saved By Wavs in February 2023, with the first ever music “economy concert” summer of 2023.