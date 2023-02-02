Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,849 in the last 365 days.

Jaxen Spurs launches Saved By Wavs

Founder and A&R Jaxen Spurs is changing the game.

Logo for Saved By Wavs

Jaxen Spurs launches a non profit record label for economic change.

Being a part of the change is incredible, and we are just so proud to be doing gods work.”
— Jaxen Spurs

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the world changing, we have grown to know many influential people of the next generation. Among them, without a doubt, is Jaxen Spurs (Latin American Singer Songwriter and Record Producer).With nearly 20 years of experience in the music industry, Jaxen has come up with something entirely new. Saved By . Wavs “Music made for economic change”.

Not only are they changing the way our economy is funded, they are saving hundreds of thousands of dollars for the artist in travel funds.

With musicians trained in major cities all over the country, Jaxen plans on reducing touring costs to the artist flying between locations. The label has already picked up short term rental properties to turn hotel costs into income for the label with the current ability to tour 8 major cities without hotel cost.

This label is 100% artist owned and operated and Jaxen believes they can keep up with the saturated market by saving money long term.

Jaxen plans on his first commercial release with Saved By Wavs in February 2023, with the first ever music “economy concert” summer of 2023.

Jaxen Spurs
Saved By .Wavs
+1 615-904-5577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Jaxen Spurs launches Saved By Wavs

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.