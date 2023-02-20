Powering the Mekong: Does “Clean Energy” Mean More Dams?

Over the last year, energy insecurity has been a major challenge for Mekong countries, and analysts have predicted the energy crisis will continue to hit developing countries in 2023. But it could also open a window of opportunity to accelerate their energy transition and search for renewables. But an important question remains unanswered: Which renewables will be the most sustainable choice?

For the Mekong countries such as Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam, increasing the share of solar and wind power is one of the targets in their power development plans. They have also turned to Laos for hydropower, which is often seen as a key renewable option despite its significant impact on the ecosystem and surrounding communities.

This webinar is part of a 2023 series on natural resources governance in the Mekong region. It is part of the Our Mekong, Our Say (OMOS) project through Internews’ Earth Journalism Network, supported by USAID Mekong for the Future through WWF.

Speakers

Sokphalkun Out – EnergyLab Cambodia

Rafael Guevara Senga – World Wildlife Fund

Stefan Bößner – Stockholm Environment Institute, Asia

Carl Middleton – Centre for Social Development Studies at Chulalongkorn University

Moderator

Paritta Wangkiat – Earth Journalism Network

This webinar will have live interpretation into Thai and Khmer