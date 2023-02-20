Submit Release
Master Life Coach John Strasser and the Insight Coaching Community’s Typical Life Coach Reaches Top 5% of All Podcasts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind the professional produced Typical Life Coach Podcast, led by host John Strasser, is thrilled to announce that their podcast has officially made it into the top 5% of all podcasts worldwide! This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Strasser, his wife Natalie, and the entire ICC Team.

The Typical Life Coach Podcast would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to its listeners for their unwavering support and for tuning in to the podcast week after week. The podcast is committed to continuing to produce high-quality content that is both informative and entertaining.

The Typical Life Coach Podcast covers a wide range of topics helpful to aspiring and established life coaches, providing listeners with valuable insights and perspectives. The podcast is proud to be able to offer this platform to so many voices, and it looks forward to continuing to grow and evolve in the future.

The Typical Life Coach Podcast, led by John Strasser, is honored to be recognized among the top podcasts in the world, and it will continue to strive to provide listeners with the best content possible. Thank you again for your support, and we look forward to continuing to bring you the best of the best.

John Strasser is widely regarded as one of the world’s preeminent master life coaches and coaching instructors. Harvard trained and ICF credentialed, he has completed advanced trainings while working with some of the most successful coaches in the industry. John has coached nearly 4000 hours and created a multitude of coaching programs, events, and experiences as well as The Insight Coaching Guiding Principles and the category of “Insight Coach.” He has dedicated his life to service, spending two years volunteering on Marianne Williamson’s team in New York and another three years speaking to inmates weekly at Rikers Island prison. Born with a yearning for spirituality, John has lived and studied in India and been back to the subcontinent thirteen times. Indian street food and overnight trains are his passion there. He has gone from living in homeless shelters to creating an incredible life and thriving coaching business focused entirely on service. If he can do it, so can you. 

https://www.insightcoachingcommunity.com/

John Strasser
Insight Coaching Community
