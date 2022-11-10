Baby Gives Free Gas Away: Master Life Coach John Strasser and The Insight Coaching Community
Master Life Coach, John Strasser and his 11-month old baby, attended a leadership conference that included an opportunity to serve the local community in need.NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Life Coach, John Strasser and his 11-month old baby, attended this year’s Flavorfest, an urban hip hop leadership conference in Tampa, Florida. The event included an opportunity to serve the local community in need. Strasser and his baby, along with several other conference volunteers, handed out free gas cards to surprised customers at a nearby gas station.
“Being able to brighten someone’s day with a gift of generosity was an amazing experience,” said Strasser. “And even more so was getting to teach our child the importance of giving over getting.”
John Strasser is the founder and leader of The Insight Coaching Community (ICC), an online life coach training and business building company with coaches from more than thirty countries around the world. Strasser explained that as a community of coaches, they work on building authentic businesses based in service.
“Authenticity is the avenue to success,” he said. “A lot of coaches spend all their time trying to get people interested, but it doesn’t work well. The focus is on the coach rather than on the client.” Strasser added that what coaches in the ICC do is get interested in people. “Curiosity is caring in action,” he said. “Making it about other people is such a gift to them. We even see that with our baby. Her innate natural curiosity is a blessing to experience and witness.”
John Strasser is widely regarded as one of the world’s preeminent master life coaches and coaching instructors. Harvard trained and ICF credentialed, he has completed advanced trainings while working with some of the most successful coaches in the industry. John has coached nearly 4000 hours and created a multitude of coaching programs, events, and experiences as well as The Insight Coaching Guiding Principles and the category of “Insight Coach.” He has dedicated his life to service, spending two years volunteering on Marianne Williamson’s team in New York and another three years speaking to inmates weekly at Rikers Island prison. Born with a yearning for spirituality, John has lived and studied in India and been back to the subcontinent thirteen times. Indian street food and overnight trains are his passion there. He has gone from living in homeless shelters to creating an incredible life and thriving coaching business focused entirely on service. If he can do it, so can you.
