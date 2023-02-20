RCM Leader - Medusind to Showcase Innovative Medical Billing Solutions for Anesthesia Practices at the AIABPM Conference
RCM Leader — Medusind to Showcase Innovative Medical Billing Solutions for Anesthesia Practices at the AIABPM Conference, Feb 26 - Mar 1, Las Vegas, NVLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in Anesthesia Medical Billing, Medusind will be exhibiting at the Advanced Institute for Anesthesia Billing and Practice Management (AIABPM) meeting, at Booth #9, to showcase RCM solutions tailored to the unique billing requirements of anesthesia practices. Medusind’s suite of technology-powered anesthesia billing services combined with hands-on support from RCM experts has made the company an anesthesia billing leader, helping practices maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and navigate the changing healthcare landscape.
Founded in 2002, Medusind provides deep expertise and powerful revenue cycle management
(RCM) solutions to anesthesia practices, as well as a range of specialties and general practices.
The innovative spirit that launched the company continues to answer the growing need for comprehensive and flexible anesthesia billing solutions. Coding expertise from Medusind’s Coding Center of Excellence is an invaluable resource for office staff navigating the complexities of anesthesia billing. Medusind’s proprietary, platform-driven practice management solution, MedClarity™ has become an industry game-changer, increasing productivity and profitability for specialty and general practices, as well as health systems.
This year’s AIABPM conference marks its 23rd year as the recognized leader in preparing
physician and nurse leaders, practice managers, coders and attorneys to secure the future of
anesthesia practices.
Find out more about how Medusind helps anesthesia practices increase revenue, improve
efficiency, and meet strategic growth targets.
About the Company
As a national leader in RCM, Practice Management, Credentialing, Coding and Billing solutions, Medusind has been serving the healthcare industry since 2002. Delivering powerful technology that works in concert with a team of experienced and knowledgeable RCM experts, Medusind is known for helping practices of all sizes, increase revenue, improve efficiency, and meet strategic growth goals.
