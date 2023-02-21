Tao Climate Building Revolutionary Technology with Google, Fighting Climate Change with Industrial Hemp

Tao Climate founders Gary Byrnes and Felix Roick Tao Climate brand logo UN Emissions Gap will be closed by Tao Climate

Tao Climate is the way to combat climate change using revolutionary technology that enables the growth of industrial hemp at scale, globally

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, a groundbreaking company that is dedicated to stopping climate change and building a better world, announced today that it is seeking investment to complete its cutting-edge technology with its first pilot project underway in Kenya. The company aims to use industrial hemp to reduce carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and combat the effects of climate change. Tao Climate is a proud member of Google’s Startups for Sustainable Development program, with access to Google experts as we build our technology platform.

Tao Climate's innovative approach involves growing vast quantities of industrial hemp, which is an incredibly fast-growing plant that can absorb high amounts of carbon dioxide from the air. By using hemp in this way, Tao Climate can remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, improving air quality and reducing the amount of harmful emissions.

The company's technology also includes a unique process to connect value creators to make it easy to create valuable materials from industrial hemp, which can be used in a variety of applications, including construction, textiles, and biofuels. Tao Climate believes that this process can help to build a more sustainable and environmentally friendly world.

"We are thrilled to be launching Tao Climate and to be using industrial hemp to fight climate change," said Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate. "Our approach is unique, and we believe that it can have a significant impact on reducing carbon dioxide levels and creating a more sustainable future. The time for the hemp revolution is now, and we believe that industrial hemp is the only way to close the UN Emissions Gap, which requires 23 billion tons of CO2 removal every year. We see this as a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity. We’re bringing a new category of carbon credit to market, as forestry offsets are discredited, while direct air capture machines are too slow and expensive."

"We're delivering a vision of purpose and hope to the world," said Felix Roick, COO of Tao Climate. "Our technology will enable sustainable opportunities and employment for millions of people all over the world. By removing carbon from the atmosphere at scale, and turning it into hempcrete for housing and infrastructure, we're literally using one problem to solve another."

Tao Climate is seeking impact investment to accelerate the construction of its innovative platform technology and bring it to market in 2023. The company believes that its approach has enormous potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a better world for future generations. Tao Climate today calls on the UN to remove industrial hemp from its conventions on drugs so that its potential as a sustainable crop can be fully realised worldwide, and also calls on all governments to specifically exclude industrial hemp from drugs legislation. Tao Climate is committed to delivering on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Measurable impacts on Goal 13, Climate Action, is Tao Climate's main objective, but the company aims to deliver benefits across multiple SDGs.

For more information on Tao Climate and its groundbreaking technology, and to invest, please visit www.taoclimate.com or contact hello@taoclimate.com.

Learn more about the Google Startups for Sustainable Development program.

Hempoffset is Tao Climate's operational business that works with hemp growers and makers worldwide.

Tao Climate Mission Statement

At Tao Climate, our mission is to stop climate change by creating a sustainable future through the use of industrial hemp technology. We believe that by revolutionising the way we remove carbon from the atmosphere at scale, we can build a better future for the planet and for generations to come.

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate Limited is an Irish-registered Greentech company that is dedicated to stopping climate change and building a better world. The company's innovative approach involves growing industrial hemp to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and extract valuable materials for use in a variety of applications, including construction, textiles, and biofuels. Tao Climate believes that its approach can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a more sustainable future. Hempoffset.com is an operating business of Tao Climate, working directly with industrial hemp growers and makers worldwide. We were selected to join the Google Startups for Sustainable Development program. As part of the program, we’ve been working one-on-one with Google mentors and product experts to scale our business.