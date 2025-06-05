Brussels is Coming for Airlines. Tao Climate Offers a Way Out (With Hemp)

Decarbonised aviation passenger boarding - This is the future Tao Climate delivers. Get out of EU greenwashing jail with Tao Climate's effective carbon measurement and removal API.

Irish startup gets EU nod, builds carbon-negative aviation tech you can touch - literally - at Dublin’s biggest airline event.

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Commission has put 17 major airlines on the legal naughty list for greenwashing, and Irish climate tech startup Tao Climate is here to bail them out - scientifically. With enforcement ramping up and reputations on the line, Tao Climate delivers a verified escape route for airlines that want to go from climate confusion to compliance champions.

Backed by Google, Enterprise Ireland and the European Space Agency, Tao Climate’s carbon measurement and removal platform has just been endorsed by the European Commission through acceptance onto the InvestEU investor platform. That makes it an officially qualified decarbonisation technology investment - and a smart one.

“Our platform delivers real science, real removal, and real credibility,” said Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate. “You can't bluff Brussels anymore. Airlines need data, transparency and actual carbon removal - not vague promises and token trees.”

Tao Climate's technology uses regenerative hemp farming to suck CO2 from the sky and lock it away in sustainable building materials. It’s fast, measurable, and entirely verifiable - which is exactly what the EU wants.

The startup will showcase its carbon-removing tech at Future Travel Experience EMEA and FTE Ancillary & Retailing, taking place in Dublin from 10-12 June, 2025. Airline and airport professionals can see the Tao Carbon API in action and literally touch a block of carbon-negative hempcrete at the Tao Climate stand.

