Tao Climate Joins Elite Startupbootcamp AI Accelerator - Bringing Sustainable Aviation into the AI Age

Gary Byrnes, CEO (L), and Felix Roick, COO (R), of Tao Climate at World Aviation Festival 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Tao Climate's vision of the airport of the near future includes local SAF production with hemp. Tao Climate - Fly Without Limits

Tao Climate Tapped by Startupbootcamp to Drive Scalable AI Innovation for Global Climate Impact

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, the pioneering carbon removal startup focused on decarbonising aviation, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the prestigious Startupbootcamp AIvolution Accelerator 2025, Europe’s #1 AI & Web3 startup accelerator.

With a mission to make flying truly climate-friendly, Tao Climate is building AI-powered MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) technology to ensure trust and transparency in carbon removal—enabling airlines and airports to meet emissions targets, unlock new revenue streams, and lead in climate innovation.

Startupbootcamp AIvolution is a 3-month intensive accelerator that connects breakthrough startups with a global ecosystem of 5,000+ mentors, 2,000+ investors, and corporate partners in AI, sustainability, and Web3. Previous alumni include Relayr (exit at €255M) and SendCloud (exit at €600M).

“Joining Startupbootcamp AIvolution is a rocket boost for Tao Climate. We're on a mission to transform aviation from climate problem to climate solution—with scalable, verifiable carbon removal and SAF innovation,” said Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate. “We’re especially excited to collaborate with forward-thinking airlines and airports looking to lead the charge into a net-zero future.”

As part of the program, Tao Climate will gain:

- Technology development assistance;

- Access to top-tier mentors and industry leaders;

- Investor-readiness coaching and global pitch exposure;

- Collaboration opportunities with enterprise partners tackling UN SDGs.

Tao Climate’s revolutionary tech connects hemp-based carbon sequestration with aviation sustainability, delivering real-time CO2 tracking, automated carbon removal, and SAF feedstock traceability—all backed by satellite data, AI, and blockchain.

“This accelerator gives us an incredible platform to collaborate with aviation leaders and showcase how our technology turns carbon compliance into a competitive advantage," said Felix Roick, COO, Tao Climate. “We’re here to prove that sustainability and profitability can fly together.”

Calling all airlines and airports: Tao Climate is actively seeking pilot partners to deploy its MRV platform and scale sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) through hemp and AI. The future of climate-positive flight is taking off—now is your time to board.

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is on a mission to make aviation climate-positive. Leveraging regenerative hemp, AI, and satellite technology, Tao Climate’s MRV (Monitoring, Reporting and Verification) platform enables airlines and airports to track, reduce, and remove carbon emissions with unprecedented accuracy and transparency. Backed by Enterprise Ireland, Google Startups for Sustainable Development programme, Elon Musk's XPRIZE Carbon Removal, and the European Space Agency, Tao Climate is now scaling through the Startupbootcamp AIvolution Accelerator. With a rapidly advancing MVP and active pilot programme, Tao Climate offers a bold, verifiable path to net-zero—and an exceptional opportunity for investors looking to lead the next wave of sustainable aviation innovation.

