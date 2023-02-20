West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Visit West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. WHY at Booth #3332 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its critical mineral Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.The Company’s Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

