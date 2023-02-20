Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: 1 year of Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Press Conference about Canadian support of Ukraine on 1 year anniversary since Russia’s escalation.

When: February 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

Where: This is an in-person event.
Ukrainian National Federation Hall, 145 Evans Avenue, Toronto, Ontario

Why: This week marks the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation

Who: Senior organizers from the Ukrainian-Canadian community and GlobalMedic

● Alexandra Chyczij, National President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, will discuss the importance of organizations in the Ukrainian diaspora in supporting the Ukrainian people.

● Victor Hetmanczuk, Chair of the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Committee, will highlight major projects carried out in Ukraine over the last year and outline the work ahead for the Committee and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF).

● Rahul Singh, Executive Director, The David McAntony Gibson Foundation (operating as GlobalMedic), CUF’s partner in delivering one of the major projects - food boxes - on the needs and operations on the ground in Ukraine.

Background Details: Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, a joint effort of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, has received $52 million dollars in monetary donations from thousands across Canada in support of the humanitarian relief efforts.


Media are asked to pre-register by email: office@cufoundation.ca

For further information:
Laryssa Waler |647.282.2611
Laryssa.waler@gmail.com

Marianna Kaminska
+1 416-966-9700
office@cufoundation.ca
Canada-Ukraine Foundation
