Press conference: a Year of Canadian Humanitarian Relief Efforts in War-Stricken Ukraine

The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has received $52 million dollars donations from 72 thousand donors across Canada in support of the humanitarian aids in Ukraine

Canadians’ generosity has enabled critical help for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. We need continuous and steadfast support in our mission of helping our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.” — Victor Hetmanczuk, Chair of the Board of Directors of CUF

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Conference reviewing a Year of Canadian Humanitarian Relief Efforts in War-Stricken Ukraine

As we approach the 1-year war anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, senior representatives of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress will hold a press conference to update Canadian media on the humanitarian activities to date, as well as forward-looking acute humanitarian needs.

Details:

When: February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Ukrainian National Federation Hall, 145 Evans Avenue, Toronto

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, a joint effort of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, has received $52 million dollars in monetary donations from thousands across Canada in support of the humanitarian relief efforts, of which over $26 million have already been deployed through numerous crucial humanitarian projects.

● Victor Hetmanczuk, Chair of the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Committee, will highlight major projects carried out in Ukraine over the last year and outline the work ahead for the Committee and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF).

● Alexandra Chychij, National President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, will discuss the importance of organizations in the Ukrainian diaspora in supporting the Ukrainian people.

● Rahul Singh, Executive Director, The David McAntony Gibson Foundation (operating as GlobalMedic), CUF’s partner in delivering one of the major projects - food boxes - on the needs and operations on the ground in Ukraine.

About Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was established in 1995 to coordinate, develop, organize and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine and to the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada.

The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal fund has been established jointly by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) to formalize a coordinated approach in providing humanitarian assistance quickly and efficiently to those in need in Ukraine to address any further aggression by Russia. The main efforts of cooperation are to provide humanitarian aid in the areas of assistance to displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter, food security and psychological support programs for children, veterans and their families.

Since February 2022, the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has delivered:

- 300 thousand boxes of food providing meals to 850,000 people in Ukraine, Moldova and Romania

- 140 metric tonnes (MT) of buckwheat seed to 60 farmers in Ukraine that will yield 3,000 MT of product

- 53 MT of medicines reaching 790,500 patients

- 161 generators for hospitals, surviving families of Ukrainian armed forces personnel killed in action, and in support of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

- 2,000 stoves for cooking and heating to recently liberated areas

- 2,000 wooden beds, mattresses, duvets, pillows, bedding for displaced persons

- 1,000 sets of firefighting gear, 10,000 gloves specialized for first responders

- $1.2M for psychological assistance services for civilians

- 2 missions of plastic surgeons who operated on 44 trauma victims with severe facial injuries, totalling 106 procedures

- 20 Vacuum-Assisted Closure (VAC) machines for wound infection treatment in hospitals in Western Ukraine plus consumables

- 11 Toyota ambulances for Ukraine's Ministry of Health

- 3 Humanitarian Demining Robots

- 1,000 pallets of cleaning supplies to displaced persons

- 330 pallets of PPE to hospitals

Ukraine continues to fight against russian aggression