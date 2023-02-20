Repair Pro awarded Facilities Management Company of the Year 2023 for second year
The award recognizes the company's excellence in providing exceptional maintenance services to its clients across the United Arab Emirates.
Our team of professionals works tirelessly to provide the best maintenance services to our clients, and this award validates our efforts.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repair Pro, a Dubai-based maintenance company, has received the Facilities Management Company of the Year 2023 in the United Arab Emirates award for two consecutive years at the MEA Awards, cementing its position as a leading player in the maintenance industry. The award recognizes the company's excellence in providing exceptional maintenance services to clients across the United Arab Emirates.
MEA Business Awards are returning for the sixth consecutive year. This established awards programme identifies individuals and companies that excel in their respective industries, encompassing the entirety of the Middle East and Africa, selecting the firms that go above and beyond to establish themselves as business leaders.
Repair Pro has been at the forefront of providing quality maintenance services to commercial and residential clients in Dubai and beyond. The company's website features an array of services, including air conditioning maintenance, electrical and plumbing services, carpentry, and painting services.
"Winning the Facilities Management Company of the Year 2023 in the United Arab Emirates award for the second year in a row is a tremendous accomplishment for Repair Pro, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to excellence," said the CEO of Repair Pro, Daniel Saison. "Our team of professionals works tirelessly to provide the best maintenance services to our clients, and this award validates our efforts."
With Repair Pro's easy-to-use online booking system, clients can schedule appointments at any time, ensuring that their properties are always in top condition. The company's experienced technicians provide 24/7 services, addressing any maintenance issues with precision, speed, and professionalism.
Repair Pro's focus on customer satisfaction and quality service has earned it a reputation as a leader in the UAE maintenance industry. The company's website features helpful information on maintaining various types of systems and equipment, providing clients with the knowledge and resources they need to keep their properties in top condition.
The testimonials section on the company's website showcases satisfied clients who have praised Repair Pro's professionalism, expertise, and customer service. The company's competitive pricing makes its services accessible to a wide range of clients, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the industry.
In conclusion, Repair Pro's Facilities Management Company of the Year 2023 in the United Arab Emirates award for the second year in a row is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, professionalism, and quality customer service. The company's website provides top-notch services and helpful resources to clients. Repair Pro has established itself as a leading player in the maintenance industry and continues to set the standard for excellence in the UAE market.
