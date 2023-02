Data Center Cooling Market Size Worth US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 14%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global data center cooling market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2028.Data center cooling is an integral part of maintaining a regulated temperature within a data center facility. Since the computers in a data center are constantly in use, excessive amounts of heat are produced inside the facility. In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the system, air- and liquid-based cooling methods are employed to improve the overall performance of the computers. While air-based cooling systems work on the principle of separating cold air from hot air, liquid-based cooling systems use water for cooling the hot sides of the cabinet to lower the overall temperature. Cooling services are essential for reducing the downtime caused by the overheating of computers and improving the efficiency of the overall facility.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-cooling-market/requestsample Global Data Center Cooling Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the development of IT infrastructure and the growing adoption rates of cloud computing. The rising demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) across numerous industry verticals, along with the increasing number of data centers within organizations for more efficient and comprehensive operations, is anticipated to boost the demand for cooling services. Apart from this, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has led several data center facilities to adopt green energy solutions. They are utilizing renewable energy sources in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. This is further facilitated by stringent regulations by various government bodies to reduce the power consumption of data centers. Furthermore, numerous key players are continually engaging in the development of efficient ways to cool down the data servers, which is projected to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Microsoft Corporation, the US-based technology giant, launched a project called Natick that utilizes seawater for data center cooling in Scotland.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1974&flag=C List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:Airedale International Air ConditioningAsetekBlack Box CorporationClimaveneta Climate TechnologiesCoolcentricEmerson ElectricFujitsuHitachiNetmagicNortek Air SolutionsRittalSchneider ElectricSTULZ GmbHVertivReport Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categoriesBreakup by Solution:Air ConditioningChilling UnitsCooling TowersEconomizer SystemsLiquid Cooling SystemsControl SystemsOthersBreakup by Services:ConsultingInstallation and DeploymentMaintenance and SupportBreakup by Type of Cooling:Room-Based CoolingRow-Based CoolingRack-Based CoolingBreakup by Cooling Technology:Liquid-Based CoolingAir-Based CoolingBreakup by Type of Data Center:Mid-Sized Data CentersEnterprise Data CentersLarge Data CentersBreakup by Vertical:BFSIIT and TelecomResearch and Education InstitutionsGovernment and DefenseRetailEnergyHealthcareOthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023- 2028)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports By IMARC Group:About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.