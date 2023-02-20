Data Center Cooling Market Size Worth US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 14%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global data center cooling market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2028.
Data center cooling is an integral part of maintaining a regulated temperature within a data center facility. Since the computers in a data center are constantly in use, excessive amounts of heat are produced inside the facility. In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the system, air- and liquid-based cooling methods are employed to improve the overall performance of the computers. While air-based cooling systems work on the principle of separating cold air from hot air, liquid-based cooling systems use water for cooling the hot sides of the cabinet to lower the overall temperature. Cooling services are essential for reducing the downtime caused by the overheating of computers and improving the efficiency of the overall facility.
Global Data Center Cooling Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the development of IT infrastructure and the growing adoption rates of cloud computing. The rising demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) across numerous industry verticals, along with the increasing number of data centers within organizations for more efficient and comprehensive operations, is anticipated to boost the demand for cooling services. Apart from this, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has led several data center facilities to adopt green energy solutions. They are utilizing renewable energy sources in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. This is further facilitated by stringent regulations by various government bodies to reduce the power consumption of data centers. Furthermore, numerous key players are continually engaging in the development of efficient ways to cool down the data servers, which is projected to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Microsoft Corporation, the US-based technology giant, launched a project called Natick that utilizes seawater for data center cooling in Scotland.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Asetek
Black Box Corporation
Climaveneta Climate Technologies
Coolcentric
Emerson Electric
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Netmagic
Nortek Air Solutions
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ GmbH
Vertiv
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Solution:
Air Conditioning
Chilling Units
Cooling Towers
Economizer Systems
Liquid Cooling Systems
Control Systems
Others
Breakup by Services:
Consulting
Installation and Deployment
Maintenance and Support
Breakup by Type of Cooling:
Room-Based Cooling
Row-Based Cooling
Rack-Based Cooling
Breakup by Cooling Technology:
Liquid-Based Cooling
Air-Based Cooling
Breakup by Type of Data Center:
Mid-Sized Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Research and Education Institutions
Government and Defense
Retail
Energy
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
