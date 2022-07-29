Soundbar Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global soundbar market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.19% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soundbar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global soundbar market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.19% during 2022-2027.

A soundbar, also called a media bar or speaker bar, represents a single cabinet loudspeaker that produces a stereo effect. It offers wireless connectivity, infrared remote control, stereo analog inputs and outputs, audio processing features for speaker equalization, etc. Soundbars can be broadly classified into three types, namely, all-in-one soundbars, soundbars with subwoofer, and cinematic soundbars. They deliver powerful audio quality and surround sound effects without using multiple speakers or external wiring, which is why they also take up minimal space. A soundbar can be connected to various electronic devices, such as televisions, smartphones, laptops, PCs, music players, etc. Consequently, media bars are widely utilized across the commercial, residential, and entertainment sectors.

Market Trends

The growing popularity of subscription-based media platforms, including Amazon Prime and Netflix, is among the primary factors driving the soundbar market. Moreover, the elevating digitalization levels and the escalating adoption of smart devices are further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the introduction of new and innovative 4K and 8K television technologies is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising integration of these devices with several voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the increasing requirement for compatible media and entertainment gadgets for producing strong and robust sounds with good bass responses is anticipated to bolster the soundbar market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bose Corporation

Edifier

Harman International Industries

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio

Samsung

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

The report has segmented on the basis of type, installation method, connectivity, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Wall-Mounted

Tabletop

Others

Breakup by Installation Method:

Active Soundbar

Passive Soundbar

Others

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by Application:

Home Audio

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

