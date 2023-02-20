Living in the Moment: Ukrainians Find Hope in Slovakia

Although the town of Mykolaiv was not immediately bombed, the “horrible sound of missiles” resounded menacingly across the area. After fighting erupted in the centre of town, Yulia began to think about leaving.

“We had a ritual with my son when we lived in Mykolaiv,” explains Yulia. Every night, before her son fell asleep, they lay in bed together and talked. “About everything and nothing. He would always start with ‘Mum, you know....’. And I remember, after the war started, when I would kiss him good night and leave his room, I would always say goodbye to him in my thoughts,” adds Yulia.

The thought of losing her son became so unbearable that she decided to leave despite his reluctance to give up his life and leave his dad and friends behind.

By March 2022, Mykolaiv was being constantly shelled. Located on the way to Odessa, the city is key for access and control of Ukraine’s coast. Yulia’s mother, Inna, lived in Balakleya, a town close to Kharkiv, which was shelled with cluster bombs. Inna spent long periods hidden in her cellar and no one could reach her for days. Yet, at first, she also did not want to leave.

On 9 March 2022 Yulia left Mykolaiv with her son in a marshrutka, a private minibus popular in the country, organized by volunteers. They boarded a train from Odessa to Uzhhorod, not knowing where to flee to. Finally, she chose to join acquaintances headed to Slovakia. “It was a random decision,” Yulia says.

Volunteers helped her get to and across the Slovak-Ukrainian border as she was carrying heavy luggage and travelling with a nine-year-old child. “Leaving Ukraine, I felt like I had betrayed my country,” she confesses. “I even called my family saying that I was sorry but needed to leave. I felt horrible.”

After a four-day journey, Yulia found herself in the Humanitarian Centre in Gabčíkovo, Slovakia. It was mid-March.

By the end of the month, Yulia’s mother had managed to get to Kharkiv. “It was a miracle that she had not been killed when passing through all the check points,” continues Yulia. From there, her mother fled to Switzerland. Feeling alone in a foreign country, she wanted to reunite with her daughter and grandson in Slovakia. Thanks to the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other organizations, Inna finally joined Yulia in the Humanitarian Centre in Gabčíkovo in mid-June.

There are more than 900 Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status in the Humanitarian Centre in Gabčíkovo. IOM has been present since March 2022 to assist them with information, including legal and labour counselling, protection and capacity-building services. The Organization regularly organizes community activities and Slovak language courses and distributes emergency relief items such as blankets, clothes, footwear, and kitchen and hygiene kits to Ukrainians staying at the Centre.

Initially, Yulia thought she would stay in Gabčíkovo for two weeks. Two weeks turned into one month. Then Easter, the beginning of summer. “The idea of staying for the whole summer sounded terrible and even inconceivable to me,” recalls Yulia. Soon she will have been in Slovakia for almost one year.