La Jolla California Realtor ® Marlene Kindt Earns Her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification
The Military lifestyle is different from any other and it is imperative that they seek out a real estate agent who understands every aspect of their lives.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlene Kindt is a multi-talented, diverse, and driven real estate agent at Keller Williams in La Jolla, California. Her military roots go all the way back to where she was born; in Twentynine Palms, California, at the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base. Her father, Oliver, had been stationed there as an Infantry Artillery Officer. He did 12 years of active duty in the Marine Corps before serving in the National Guard Reserves. Oliver then finished 24 more active-duty years in the United States Army, after receiving the opportunity to be commissioned as an officer, retiring as a CW4.
Marlene’s father taught her a lot about physical discipline, work ethic, and follow-through from his military career. She was privileged to understand and appreciate our military and their families’ sacrifices as she saw her dad get trained and deployed around the world. Oliver served in Japan, Germany, the Philippines, Korea, and Afghanistan, just to name a few. And he also assisted in the Lebanon Evacuation.
Marlene graduated from Twentynine Palms High School and earned her Associate Degree in Communications Studies at Copper Mountain Community College in Joshua Tree, California. She says, “I learned so much from that experience. I read a lot of self-help books during that time and was involved in debating and giving speeches. I really loved the interpretation of literature courses.” She knew that to impact people positively, she needed to excel at communication; something that came naturally to her. She believes refined talent creates greatness and success.
Marlene was able to start looking for her first home and became a homeowner when she was only 25 years old. Her grandfather always encouraged her to purchase a home. He crossed over before seeing her get it, but Marlene received the keys to her first home on his birthday, December 20th! Knowing he was helping her all along, she remembered his words, “Get into real estate.”
Marlene began to study while working and she received her real estate license shortly thereafter. Launching out into the unknown, she began to utilize her real estate license. The first time she used it, she sold Time Shares for World Mark by Wyndham at the Inn at the Park location in San Diego, CA. “Not many people know that you need a real estate license to sell Time Shares,” she mentioned. “I realized after this experience that I wanted to be my own boss, and I really didn’t fit into the corporate lifestyle. I decided to go back to Joshua Tree and manage Air BnB Rentals.” Understanding this industry has been crucial to Marlene’s success in her real estate career. She has helped investors understand what is desirable in Air BnB properties to help them maximize their investments. Curious to see what else real estate could offer, she went into property management with short-term and long-term rentals. “There is nothing like having to deal with disgruntled tenants. Learning to deal with difficult people has only thickened my skin for full-time real estate sales. This has saved Marlene many times in understanding how to keep her clients out of hot water when dealing with tenant-occupied units."
Marlene met her husband, Bryce, at Awaken Church in San Diego, where she had also been volunteering for many years. Bryce was stationed at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego and is currently a Chief Petty Officer Nuclear Certified Electronic Technician, working on submarine nuclear reactors. Bryce gave Marlene the opportunity to go into real estate sales, full-time. “His support has been extraordinary; I would never have been able to go into full-time sales without him.” She got the privilege of helping two military families during her first year in sales.
Because Marlene is from a Military Family, with the love of her life currently serving in the U.S. Navy, it was important for her to get her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification from the National Association of Realtors®.
She says “I truly want to assist our Service members and their families in any way possible when they are buying or selling a home. There are many realtors out there who honestly do not fully understand the tremendous sacrifices that military families go through every day. The Military lifestyle is different from any other and it is imperative that they seek out a real estate agent who understands every aspect of their lives.”
Marlene covers all of San Diego and San Bernardino Counties. The local cities she works in are La Jolla, Carlsbad, Coronado, National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, El Cajon, Rancho San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, La Presa, Spring Valley, and of course, San Diego itself.
She is very active in her church and her community, volunteering at the Streets of Hope Homeless Outreach; sponsoring missionaries to go to Baja, Mexico, as well as giving her time to Keller Williams Red Day events, which recently held a fundraiser and donated all the money to the Humane Society of San Diego.
The Military Bases that Marlene covers are:
• Naval Amphibious Base Coronado
• Naval Base Coronado
• Naval Base Point Loma
• Naval Base San Diego
• Naval Consolidated Brig, Miramar
• Coast Guard Air Station San Diego
• Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton
• Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
• Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
• Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
• Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base
