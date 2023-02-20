Submit Release
Rubicon and Fibank Albania announce milestone partnership: Pago MasterCard clients may use Fibank ATM network nationwide

Mr. Eno Kotmilo – Rubicon (left) and Mr. Bozhidar Todorov (right)

Pago‘s clients may use Fibank Albania’s ATMs for free cash withdrawals. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Pago.

TIRANA, ALBANIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubicon/ Pago, an Albanian fintech company operating as an Electronic Money Institution, is proud to announce a new partnership with Fibank Albania.

Starting this February, Pago‘s clients may use Fibank Albania’s ATMs for free cash withdrawals. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Pago, as the company continues to fulfill its vision of providing a fully digital banking experience. With its EMI license obtained in January 2022 and Master Card Principal membership acquired in June 2022, Pago’s clients already have a current account and IBAN issued by the Central Bank of Albania, as well as a Mastercard debit card. This new ATM partnership allows Pago to offer its clients a complete and seamless banking experience.

Mr. Eno Kotmilo, interim CEO of Rubicon states: “This partnership with Fibank Albania is a major step forward for Rubicon to increase the range of products for our clients. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and convenient financial solutions to our clients and demonstrates the confidence that leading financial institutions have in our services.”

Mr. Bozhidar Todorov states: “Fibank is always opened to new opportunities in the market including collaborations with Fintech’s which are offering new digital banking experience. We strongly believe that the future is a symbiosis of traditional banking and new technologies that aim to continuously improve the customer experience.”

About Fibank Albania

Fibank Albania is a dynamic bank institution in Albania, offering a wide range of banking services and products to individuals and businesses. With a strong commitment to providing high-quality service and innovative solutions, Fibank Albania is well-positioned to meet the changing needs of its customers. The bank’s network of branches and ATM-s provide convenient access to banking services throughout Albania, making it a trusted and reliable partner for its customers.

About Rubicon Sh.a.

Rubicon is a fintech company, committed to implement state of the art of fintech related solutions. We simplify the financial life through access to modern economy with digital payments, eCommerce, investments, and innovative financial services.

Eno Kotmilo
Rubicon Sh.a.
email us here

