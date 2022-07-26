Submit Release
The largest fintech in Albania Rubicon becomes a principal member of Mastercard®

TIRANA, ALBANIA, ALBANIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubicon, the award-winning fintech based in Albania, has today announced a new expanded partnership with Mastercard that sees Rubicon become a principal member as a payment’s technology company.

Becoming a principal member means that Rubicon is able to work directly with Mastercard. The license allows Rubicon to offer issuing of payment cards, acquiring activities for merchants and ATMs. The announcement also signifies the next important milestone in Rubicon’s journey to simplify digital banking services through access to digital payments, ecommerce, investments, and innovative financial services. Rubicon is present in the market with the Pago solution.

Dr. Avis Andoni, CEO of Rubicon states: „We are delighted to be partnering with such an established and respected company as Mastercard. Rubicon and its flagship product, Pago will revolutionize the way our customers manage their finances. Our focus is on convenience and allowing customers to have total control of one’s personal finances at the palm of their hand. Our partnership with Mastercard is another crucial highlight that will enable us to take our value proposition to a whole other level. We are confident that by working together with Mastercard, our client portfolio will grow exponentially in the coming year.“

„Mastercard is partnering and investing in innovative fintech ventures, who shape not only the future of digital payments, but also are able to meet the high demands of the consumer centric world of tomorrow – globally and locally. We are happy to welcome Rubicon in the Mastercard ecosystem – a fintech also selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in their StarVenture Scaling programme as identified with highest innovative potential in Albania.” says Vanya Manova, Country Manager of Mastercard for Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kossovo.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Rubicon Sh.a.

Rubicon is a fintech company, committed to implement state of the art of fintech related solutions. We simplify the financial life through access to modern economy with digital payments, ecommerce, investments, and innovative financial services. For additional company information, visit: www.rbcn.al.

