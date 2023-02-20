Bumblebee Studios Launches Kickstarter for Revolutionary AI-Driven Whodunit Game: Vaudeville
Experience the thrill of detective work like never before in this immersive murder mystery gameSTOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumblebee Studios is thrilled to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for Vaudeville, a groundbreaking new game that brings together the classic whodunit with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence.
As a detective in Vaudeville, players will be tasked with solving a series of complex murders in a stunningly-realized 1910s-era theatre. The game's AI-powered characters each have their distinct personalities, backgrounds, and secrets, which players must unravel through careful observation and questioning.
"We wanted to create a game that would really challenge players to think critically and use their powers of deduction, just like a real detective," says Bumblebee Studios founder Simone Odoardi. "With Vaudeville, we've been able to bring that experience to life in a way that's both immersive and incredibly fun."
In addition to its innovative AI elements, Vaudeville boasts a captivating original soundtrack and a gripping storyline that will keep players guessing until the very end.
To bring Vaudeville to life, Bumblebee Studios is launching a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising around $3,000. The funds will be used to finish the development of the game and bring it to market.
"We're really excited to be able to bring this project to Kickstarter and get the support of our fans," continues Simone. "We can't wait to see how players solve the mysteries of Vaudeville."
"We are also pleased to announce the participation of Vaudeville in the Steam Mystery Fest event.
As part of this event, we are offering a free demo which is available for download on Steam. Players can experience the thrill of solving complex and dangerous cases while exploring the dark corners of Vaudeville."
For more information on Vaudeville and the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bumblebeestudios/vaudeville-an-ai-driven-whodunit
Vaudeville page on Steam with free demo download: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2240920/Vaudeville/
Trailer for Vaudeville: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Sa653Ac9l4
ABOUT BUMBLEBEE STUDIOS
Bumblebee Studios is an indie game development company based in Stockholm, Sweden.
The company has released one game on Steam called Abeyance, which will soon be available on Xbox as well. Bumblebee Studios is currently working on two new titles: Recovery Syndicate, an RTS follow-up to Abeyance, and Vaudeville, an AI-powered detective whodunit game.
You can follow the company on social media at @bumbeestu and visit their website at https://www.bumblebee-studios.se for more information about their game development projects.
