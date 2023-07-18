Bumblebee Studios announce their plans for the development of AI game Vaudeville, after huge success of early access
AI-driven detective game Vaudeville garners massive success and enthusiastic player response. Thousands of gamers want to experience the captivating world.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumblebee Studios is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of Vaudeville, their highly anticipated narrative-driven adventure game, during its early access release on Steam. Since its launch, thousands of enthusiastic gamers have flocked to experience the captivating world of Vaudeville, with notable streamers such as Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" White and Will Neff showcasing the game on popular platforms like Twitch and YouTube.
Set in the vibrant city of Vaudeville, a bubbling hub of culture in central Europe, players assume the role of Detective Martini, tasked with solving a series of enigmatic murders. The game offers a unique gameplay experience, intertwining AI-generated dialogues with real-time interactions. For the first time in gaming history, players can converse with characters using natural language, either by typing or talking into the microphone. The dialogues evolve in real-time, making each gameplay experience unique.
Vaudeville is more than just a game - it's an evolution in storytelling, a leap forward in interactive entertainment. With its AI-powered dialogue system, it offers an unparalleled level of immersion and player engagement. Every playthrough is unique, with the AI generating different responses based on your actions and choices.
The game's unique blend of immersive narrative, intriguing characters, and engaging gameplay has resonated deeply with players, resulting in a remarkable surge of interest and sales within the gaming community. Vaudeville's debut on the Steam platform, coupled with the exposure provided by influential streamers, has propelled it into the spotlight and cemented its position as a must-play title.
In light of the game's extraordinary reception, Bumblebee Studios is excited to share their roadmap for Vaudeville's future development.
Building upon the solid foundation laid during early access, the studio plans to introduce a series of updates and enhancements that will elevate the gameplay experience to even greater heights:
AUGUST 2023
Gameplay Updates
AI Improvements: Enhancing the artificial intelligence of the characters, making them more responsive, consistent and realistic in their interactions.
Achievements: Increase the number of available achievements to provide players with goals and rewards
Improved notebook functionalities: In order to allow players to better organize their clues, notes, and objectives.
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023
Cosmetics Updates
Sceneries & Props: Enhance the overall aesthetics and immersion of the game world.
Facial Expressions: Make the characters more expressive and lifelike, enhancing the emotional depth and engagement of the gameplay.
Sound Design: Enhance the game's audio elements, including ambient sounds, music, and text-to-speech.
Haptics: Implement haptic feedback to provide players with tactile sensations.
SEPTEMBER 2023
Interaction Updates
Improve Steam Deck compatibility: Optimize the game to ensure smooth and efficient performance on the Steam Deck.
Improve Controller compatibility: Enhance controller support and compatibility across various platforms.
VR version: Develop a virtual reality (VR) version of Vaudeville, allowing players to immerse themselves in the game world.
Performance Optimization: Improve the performance of the game to ensure it runs smoothly on older and lower-end machines.
OCTOBER 2023
Porting Updates
Linux: Port Vaudeville to the Linux operating system.
Mac: Port Vaudeville to macOS.
Ipad: Explore the possibility of porting Vaudeville to the iPad platform.
Android: Investigate the potential of porting Vaudeville to the Android platform.
TvOS: To enable players to enjoy the game on Apple TV.
Xbox: Explore the possibility of porting Vaudeville to the Xbox platform.
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2023
End of Early Access
Conduct a thorough review of player feedback, bug reports, and suggestions to address any remaining issues and further refine the game's mechanics, features, and performance.
Prepare for the official release of Vaudeville, ensuring that all planned features, improvements, and optimizations are in place for a polished and engaging final version.
Q4 2023/Q1-Q2 2024
Content Updates
New stories: Continuously add new stories, quests, and narratives to expand the game's content.
Procedural mode: Implement a procedural mode, introducing randomized elements and events into the gameplay to enhance replayability.
DLCs: Release downloadable content (DLCs) periodically, offering additional storylines, characters, items, and gameplay features to further enrich the Vaudeville experience for players who wish to expand their adventure.
For inquiries contact:
Email: info@bumblebee-studios.se
Discord: https://discord.gg/2scPgBMkaq
Vaudeville is available on:
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2240920/Vaudeville
Epic Games Store: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/vaudeville-86cff0
Itch.io: https://bumblebeestudios.itch.io/vaudeville
Simone Odoardi
BBS Games AB
info@bumblebee-studios.se
