With 9.9% CAGR, System Integration Market Worth will be US$ 627 Billion by 2027

The global system integration market is primarily being driven by the rising need for efficient business processes and the widespread adoption of technologies

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global marketing systems integration size reached US$ 359 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 627 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

System Integration Industry Definition and Application:

System integration is a process of creating an elaborate information system that includes designing or building an application or customized architecture and connecting it with new or current hardware, packaged software, and communication systems. It comprises various sub-systems, inventory, applications, computer hardware, and databases interconnected with each other to establish comprehensive administration over the operations. It enables companies to efficiently collect valuable business insights for making better decisions and managing various departments. It is available as point-to-point and star integration to manage simple operations and control complex sub-systems. It analyzes the demands and operational feasibility of a company and develops a management plan before connecting numerous components into a unified system.

It assists businesses in maintaining smooth workflow, enhancing the productivity of employees, and reducing operational costs. System integration also establishes effective communication between the company and its internal departments and systems while maintaining smooth connections with third parties. It improves retail management systems by providing real-time visibility into the aspects of business, reducing information technology (IT) maintenance costs, eliminating the requirements for data management, enhancing customer experience, and integrating systems with new channels. As it is cost-efficient and provides better work management and analysis, system integration is extensively utilized in education, healthcare, finance, e-commerce, aerospace, defense, automotive, chemical, and information and technology (IT) industries across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic

System Integration Market Trends:

The increasing demand for system integration in various organizations to improve productivity and manage critical operations represents one of the primary factors expanding the integrated systems market size. Besides this, the growing adoption of cloud computing by companies to achieve flexibility in their operations and eliminate in-house IT expenses is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the increasing number of e-commerce businesses due to the rising online shopping activities of individuals around the world is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for new-gen operations systems and software (NGOSS) among mobile network providers to promote the integrated internet protocol (IP) frameworks and improve customer care services is propelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising demand for advanced data security facilities to protect company information from hackers and cybersecurity breaches is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing employment of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in system integration to enhance its functionalities is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of system integration in large enterprises to analyze the correct data and connect with targeted customers is supporting the growth of the market.

Global System Integration Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BAE Systems Plc., Capgemini SA., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service and end use industry.

Breakup by Service:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

