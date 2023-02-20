D’Andre Lampkin welcomes Mexico Mayor for Collaborative Talks
International Collaboration, Sharing of Leadership Strategies, and Meaningful Cross-Border Partnership Cited as Reason for Bilateral Visit
International Collaboration, Sharing of Leadership Strategies, and Meaningful Cross-Border Partnership Cited as Reason for Bilateral Visit
D'Andre certainly inspires and reminds us that, as his foundation’s slogan says, together we can build stronger communities.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bilateral visit in Ontario, California last week demonstrated the Lampkin Foundation’s commitment to creating positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments. D’Andre Lampkin, Founder of the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, welcomed City of Calvillo, Aguascalientes Mexico Mayor Daniel Romo Urrutia. The visit followed a month-long effort by Lampkin Foundation volunteers and supporters to provide supplies and resources to assist youth wishing to start a little league baseball team of their own in Malpaso – a Pueblo located in Calvillo, Aguascalientes Mexico.
— Daniel Romo Urrutia, Presidente Municipal de Calvillo, Ags
The idea to start a little league in Malpaso was brought to the Foundation's attention by Ontario, California resident Gema Loera. "Our goal is to start a small baseball team that will lead to teenagers and, eventually adults to start a baseball team," said Loera. "My parents are from Malpaso and I visited often when on family vacation. Malpaso is a very small town. Other towns around Malpaso have their baseball leagues because of residents who moved into the area from US states like Illinois, Colorado, and Oklahoma and shared their passion and knowledge for baseball. Unfortunately, Malpaso doesn't have the same grassroots support that the neighboring towns have and it was heartbreaking for me to see the teenagers turning to alcohol and drugs because they had no constructive outlets to occupy their time. The baseball field had been abandoned since the 1980s and me and father always wanted to create a baseball league to give the kids something productive to do."
Starting a little league team comes with financial limitations, especially for parents and community volunteers of Calvillo. In December 2022, residents throughout Ontario, California were asked by the Lampkin Foundation to donate used and unused equipment, bats, batting helmets, balls, catcher’s gear, and other items. Donors responded with over a dozen sets of gear to meet some of the needs of the young ambitious little leaguers. All donations are tax-deductible under the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation’s 501(c)(3) tax exemption status.
“Through mutual interest and teamwork, we have now established a commitment between our entities to foster the social development and self-sustainability of the city of Calvillo,” said Lampkin. “The Lampkin Foundation is pleased to be seen as a model and source of inspiration for cities throughout North America seeking to collaborate on a global scale in order to create stability through sustainable grassroots efforts.”
The two leaders’ talks did not end with discussions about the successful delivery of little league equipment Into the hands of the players. Both D’Andre Lampkin and Daniel Romo Urrutia addressed the benefits of cross-border collaboration and plans to support efforts to restore Malpaso’s baseball field. Most of the work will be completed with volunteer labor. “I thank D’Andre Lampkin for sharing his story about the creation and operation of this organization,” said Urrutia. “He certainly inspires and reminds us that, as his foundation’s slogan says, together we can build stronger communities.”
Calvillo is a city located in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes. The town serves as the municipal seat of the surrounding municipality of Calvillo. Calvillo is the fourth most populated city in the state according to the state's most recent census results. Calvillo is best known as the world capital of the guava and its economy is centered around the tropical fruit. Calvillo has the unique distinction of “Pueblo Magico” status by the Mexican government for its “magical” qualities such as its beauty, historical importance, and its natural wonders.
About D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation: The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a Non-Government Organization (NGO), 501(c)(3) charitable organization currently operating programs throughout the United States that have a significant impact in a wide range of issue areas, including education, economic development, climate change research, health and wellness, disaster relief, and healthy alternatives for under-served communities. Visit D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation at www.lampkinfoundation.org.
Andrew Gerardo
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
+1 909-906-2068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube