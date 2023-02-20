Submit Release
News Search

There were 343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,551 in the last 365 days.

MICHELLE YEOH WEARS MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY AT THE BAFTAS - LONDON 19TH FEBRUARY

MOUSSAIEFF JEWELELRS

MOUSSAIEFF JEWELLERS

BURMA PINK SAPPHIRE AND DIAMOND RING

BURMA PINK SAPPHIRE AND DIAMOND RING

BURMA RUBY AND DIAMOND EARRINGS

BURMA RUBY AND DIAMOND EARRINGS

PINK SAPPHIRE AND DIAMOND BANGLE

PINK SAPPHIRE AND DIAMOND BANGLE

MICHELLE YEOH WEARS MOUSSAIEFF JEWELLERY AT THE BAFTAS - LONDON 19TH FEBRUARY

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), where she was nominated for “Leading Actress” for her performance in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She wore a very rare natural colour Burma pink sapphire ring accompanied by Burma ruby and diamond earrings and a pink sapphire and diamond bangle.

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the two London stores, Moussaieff are also in Geneva.

Violet Fraser
Moussaieff Jewellers
+44 20 7290 1536
email us here

You just read:

MICHELLE YEOH WEARS MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY AT THE BAFTAS - LONDON 19TH FEBRUARY

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.