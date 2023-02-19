Cannabis Super Lawyer Chelsie Spencer Visits With J-Man On In-Studio Interview
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner was stoked to have such a talented attorney to share with his 141,000+ Partakers on episode 29 of Weed And Whiskey News.
About the episode J-Man shared, “The complexity of the cannabis space should not be navigated without legal help and you don’t want an attorney that can’t captain the ship”. Regulations abound everywhere and are constantly changing. It’s easy to see why Forbes Magazine dubbed Chelsie Spencer the “rare friendly face in the midst of a cutthroat CBD hurricane, the person you want on speed dial when things turn sour”. J-Man continued “As I often share I’m a plain talker and straight shooter and you’ll learn that Chelsea is too. However she can quickly become a complex talker that makes sure the “I’s” are dotted and the “T’s” are crossed in this multi-regulated arena. What impressed me most was her efforts to help people needing compassionate care using cannabis navigate the waters pro bono when asked.” J-Man’s wrap up on Attorney Spencer – “After the interview I scheduled a paid consultation, enough said!”
About CHELSIE SPENCER
Forbes Magazine dubbed Chelsie Spencer the “rare friendly face in the midst of a cutthroat CBD hurricane, the person you want on speed dial when things turn sour” for her work in the cannabidiol (CBD) industry. As head of the cannabis practice at Ritter Spencer PLLC, Chelsie represents clients in every facet of the cannabis and hemp industries, including dispensaries, growers, processors, manufacturers, retailers, and more for their business needs. Her transactional practice focuses on licensing, regulatory compliance, and other business matters. She frequently writes, speaks, and presents on issues affecting the cannabis industry at conferences and forums across the United States.In addition to her representation of cannabis clients, Chelsie is an experienced trademark attorney. She has successfully secured registration of numerous federal trademarks for her clients and manages worldwide trademark portfolios. Her trademark practice also encompasses transactional issues such as trademark licensing, consent and coexistence agreements, and assignments. Chelsie is nationally recognized for her trademark work with cannabis clients across the United States. Chelsie has been recognized as a Super Lawyer in the Cannabis practice area by Thomson Reuters and has been awarded the Client Champion distinction by Martindale-Hubbell. She is President of the Texas Hemp Legal Fund, serves as Chair of the International Cannabis Bar Association’s Amicus Committee, and serves as Vice President on the Board of Directors for the Texas Cannabis Council. She has helped draft cannabis legislation at both the federal and state levels and routinely advises state legislatures in regard to crafting effective cannabis policies.
Visit https://www.ritterspencer.com for more information
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
