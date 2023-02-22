Oncue Announces February 2023 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - DA Moving
Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that Queens-based DA Moving was the Mover Of The Month winner for February, 2023.
Diego and the team at DA Moving are a great example of how to successfully grow a local moving business. We’re thrilled to award them the Oncue Mover of the Month award for February, 2023.”QUEENS, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced that DA Moving of Queens, NY was its fifth winner of the Oncue Mover Of The Month Award. DA Moving was chosen for the award among the hundreds of Oncue customers for its ability to deliver a high quality service and personalized attention to every customer.
Diego Anazco founded DA Moving by picking up local moving jobs on TaskRabbit, just using his own car. When he started to bring in consistent work, Diego upgraded his operations to a van and most recently, bought his own truck. 80% of DA Moving jobs are local moves in the Tri-State area, while the remaining 20% are longer, out of state moves.
When asked what is the best part of being a business owner, Anazco said without hesitation, “flexibility.” “Having the time to spend on what’s most important to me, in particular, with my family, is what really matters to me,” Anazco added.
To help DA Moving grow, Anazco works very closely with partners who are aligned to Anazco’s vision of growing the business. In addition to bringing in experts to help him with marketing, Anazco turned to Oncue to help him with tools to meet the growing demand. Through its booking team, Oncue has provided DA Moving with a dedicated sales team to answer calls, follow up on leads and book moves, so that Anazco can focus on other areas of growth. “By having Oncue focus on my calls, I can devote time elsewhere.” And, the strategy seems to be paying off. “We’re getting a lot of positive reviews through Oncue, so our customers seem to be really happy.”
Looking ahead to 2023, Anazco hopes to buy another truck and have the ability to send out two crews at a time. Through his partnership with Oncue and a constant stream of referral and word of mouth business, Anazco is very optimistic about the future of DA Moving.
“Diego and the team at DA Moving are a great example of how to successfully grow a local moving business. We’re thrilled to award them the Oncue Mover of the Month award for February, 2023,” said Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue.
About DA Moving
DA Moving NYC was founded in 2013 as a “Man with a Van” moving service. Today, we have expanded our business and now provide a full service moving experience, from a small single item delivery to an entire household in and around New York City. We are fully licensed and insured movers. We also provide a Certificate of Insurance (COI) upon request. Because your own safety and the safety of your belongings matters. It really does. For more information, visit https://www.damovingnyc.com/
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue’s approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average – time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc.
