Reign Lore Launching New Reign Rewards in Mid-2023

Reign Rewards

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reign Lore, a premium bags and accessories company, is pleased to announce the launch of their new rewards program, Reign Rewards, coming in mid-2023. The program offers customers the opportunity to earn Reign Rewards points through a variety of ways and redeem those points for various perks, including free items, free shipping, discounts, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers this rewards program," said Reign Lore's Head of Marketing, Brooke Odom. "We have always been committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and service. With this new program, we hope to reward our loyal customers for their continued support while also providing incentives for new customers to try our products."

The rewards program is free to join and offers many ways to earn points. Customers can earn points for every dollar they spend on Reign Lore's website, for referring friends, and for following the company on social media. Points can also be earned for writing product reviews, participating in promotional activities, and simply signing up to the program.

Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. Customers can choose to redeem points for free items such as bag locks, power banks, and air tag keychains. Customers can also choose to use their points for discounts on their next purchase, or for free shipping.

One of the unique features of Reign Lore's rewards program is the referral rewards program. Customers can earn points by referring friends and family to the website. For every person that a customer refers who makes a purchase, the customer will earn a set number of points. These points can then be used towards future purchases.

"We want to make our customers feel valued and appreciated," said Brooke Odom. "Our rewards program is just one way we can show our gratitude for their loyalty and support. We also hope that our customers will feel proud to refer their friends and family to our website, knowing that they can earn rewards for doing so."

Reign Lore is known for its premium quality travel bags, backpacks, and wallets. The company's products are designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing functionality, durability, and style. With the new rewards program, customers can enjoy these high-quality products while also earning rewards for their purchases.

The rewards program is now available on Reign Lore's website. Customers can sign up for free and start earning rewards points immediately. For more information about the rewards program or Reign Lore's products, please visit the company's website www.reignlore.com