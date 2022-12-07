Submit Release
Reign Lore Releases Upgraded Men's Convertible Duffle Bag V2

Reign Lore, a premium fashion accessories brand, is proud to announce the launch of the all-new upgraded Men's Convertible Duffle Bag V2.

The new Reign Lore men’s convertible duffel bag has been redesigned with the modern man in mind, offering a sleek and stylish solution for an on-the-go lifestyle. Made from high-quality materials, the bag features a sleek black exterior with contrasting silver hardware and can be easily converted into a backpack or shoulder bag for added versatility.

One of the standout features of the upgraded V2 is its expandable design, allowing for increased storage space for garments and shoes when needed. The bag also includes a spacious main compartment with multiple pockets and compartments for organizing essentials, as well as a separate shoe compartment and odor-proof lining for added protection.

"We are excited to launch the upgraded Men’s Duffle Bag since this is one of our best sellers. We had a lot of fun with some of the ideas and functions that make it so unique ," said Glenda Lyles, Head of Design for Reign Lore. "Our team has worked tirelessly to improve upon the original design, incorporating feedback from our customers to create a bag that is both functional and fashionable."

The company states that the convertible duffel bag is not only the perfect travel bag for modern men, offering a versatile and stylish solution for busy professionals, but it is also a great bag for everyday use due to it’s simple design, high-functionality, and many great features.

The Convertible Duffel Bag is available now on Reign Lore's website and at select retailers. Prices start at $79.

