Balfour Capital Group Is Pleased To Announce Investment Summit in Sydney Australia at The Hyatt Regency Sydney June-8th
LUXEMBOURG, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is please to announce the Balfour Capital Group Summit to be held at The Hyatt Regency Sydney 161 Sussex Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2000 on June 8 2023. The Investment Summit will include guest speakers from various industries in the banking, finance, Healthcare and Technology Industry. The attendees of the summit are current clients, Introducing Independent Financial Advisors , Hedge Fund Managers , Private Equity , Venture Capitalist, Commodity Brokers , Independent Insurance Agents, and Accounting Firms.
Topics will include the” rise of the machines “ and the impact of High Frequency Trading and the , risk reward model, The psychology behind the technology.
Portfolio allocation and risk assessment on a global basis
The Company intends on going in Public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Q1 2024, What advantages of going public ,use of proceeds, and overall business strategy in the ever-changing hedge fund industry.
Seats will be limited for this event please contact melissa.clarke@balfourcapitalgroup.com
