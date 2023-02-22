Creanord Introduces YouTube Measurement for Measuring 5G Video User Experience
Creanord Ltd will introduce a new YouTube measurement to the market at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27- March 2, 2023.
Creanord will introduce a new YouTube measurement to the market at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27- March 2, 2023.
Video has been the majority of the traffic on mobile networks for a long time. In the early years YouTube dominated this traffic with a 40-60% share and it is still a majority of the video traffic in many operator networks. Ensuring a smooth user experience with a consistent and short time-to-content is crucial for operators in order to retain their existing customers and obtain new ones.
“It is exciting to complement our portfolio of user experience measurements with the YouTube measurement capability. In addition to monitoring the quality of experience using the TWAMP protocol, operators also need to measure the true user experience in order to stay competitive. Once again, Creanord brings new capabilities that will help the operators build outperforming networks.” says Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO at Creanord.
The YouTube measurement will measure the key user experience related KPIs like time-to-content, rebuffering events and image quality. According to a study by Akamai (https://people.cs.umass.edu/~ramesh/Site/HOME_files/imc208-krishnan.pdf) users start abandoning a video if it takes more than two seconds to load. A similar study by Akamai (https://www.akamai.com/site/it/documents/white-paper/measuring-video-quality-and-performance-best-practices.pdf) found that multiple rebuffering events will cause 76% of the viewers to leave the service.
“Video is the Lion’s share of the traffic on 5G networks or any other data network today. Our YouTube measurement helps operators stay on the pulse of their networks and measure the performance for one of the most important video services in their networks. Such testing capabilities help them to ensure a consistent behavior and an excellent user experience “, says Claus Still, CTO at Creanord.
The YouTube measurement is part of the Creanord PULSure solution, which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience through a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle and is complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence. With PULSure the communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.
The YouTube measurement can be trialed today and will be commercially available in the first half of this year. For more information about the Creanord solutions, visit www.creanord.com.
Creanord will participate in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27 - March 2, 2023. Visit our stand in Hall 7 stand 7G41.
About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
