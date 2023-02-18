Kalamazoo Valley Museum Opens 'Mental Health: Mind Matters' Exhibit Feb. 18

Exhibit promotes mind health and dispels misconceptions

Good mental health is an important aspect of everyone's life, but misconceptions and stigma can lead to discrimination and prejudice. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is shining a light on this complex topic with "Mental Health: Mind Matters," an exhibit running from Feb. 18 through June 18.

In this interactive exhibit, participate in empathy-building activities, learn about what it might be like to have a particular mental health issue and how to be kind to your mind, play games to help you understand your own emotions, and so much more.

The kickoff event is a storytime for children and their caregivers on Saturday, Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m. at the museum, featuring "How Full Is Your Bucket?" by Tom Rath. At the conclusion, a hands-on activity will be available for attendees to reflect on what their own bucket of positive and negative interactions might look like.

Then participants are encouraged to visit the new "Mental Health: Mind Matters" exhibit on the third floor. Admission is free to exhibits and to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit kalamazoomuseum.org.

The museum will continue the focus on a healthy mind and body during its spring break activities from March 28 through April 1, which will be open to adults and children. Preregistration is not required.

Here's the spring break schedule:

Yoga for Children & Their Caregivers

TUESDAY, MARCH 28 | 1-1:30, 1:45-2:15 & 2:30-3 p.m.

Join yoga instructor Melissa Stout for body movement and calming breathing techniques.

Hands-On Journals

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 | 1-3 p.m.

Get a journal that you can decorate, prompt cards, and more for writing at home.

Mind Matters Games

THURSDAY, MARCH 30 | 1-3 p.m.

Special social, emotional, and mindfulness games for children will be set up around the museum, including Circle of Control and Gratitude Focus Drawing Prompts.

Hands-On Mindfulness Crafts

FRIDAY, MARCH 31 | 1-3 p.m.

Hands-on activities, like deep breathing, will help children cope with stress. Then the Mindful Breathing Stick provides a way to deal with feeling overwhelmed or frustrated. A Jar Full of Feelings helps in recognizing and responding to one's feelings.

Crawlspace Comedy

SATURDAY, APRIL 1 | 1-2 & 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Crawlspace Comedy Theater will lead family-friendly sessions teaching improv skills that help with leadership, coping, and communication. Free tickets will be available to pick up at the front desk on the day of the program, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be no online reservations or preregistrations.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.

