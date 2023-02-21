PNOĒ Metabolism Testing Technology at Leo’s Fitness Lab
The PNOĒ machine is the newest technology in metabolic analysis — allowing optimal training program design for every individual.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo's Fitness Lab helps individuals lose weight by monitoring their metabolism with the PNOĒ, a state-of-the-art metabolism test. We can verify the extent to which the diet someone is currently on is actually causing desirable fat loss (good), lowering their metabolism (bad), or causing muscle loss (really bad).
A diet causes weight loss because fewer calories are being eaten than burned. But the brain, through evolution, really does NOT want the body to lose fat. It wants to keep it for winter when there is little food. So when people restrict calories, their bodies will lower their metabolism in an effort to hold on to the calories.
A slower metabolism can be permanent. Science has only recently discovered that continuously restricting calories can permanently lower metabolism, making it nearly impossible to lose weight. It is extremely important to closely monitor a person’s metabolic activity (calorie burning) during weight loss to ensure your metabolism stays in its normal range.
The difficulty in weight loss is biology, not willpower. In other words, every failed diet failed because of this lowering of metabolism. It’s not the client’s fault for regaining lost weight, and if it’s harder to lose weight the next time they get back to a diet – it’s just science!
Metabolism is the measure of how many calories are burned per day. Science has shown that cutting calories, or eating fewer calories than one burns, is the only way to lose weight . The problem is that a person's metabolism will slow down as soon as they reduce calories, meaning they burn fewer calories all day every day. Therefore, the more weight lost, the harder it is to continue losing. This is why “The Biggest Loser” participants gained back the weight they lost.
Although participants were able to lose unbelievable amounts of weight, most of them regained it within a year, which sparked the interest of investigators. What they found was similar to what other studies have shown: the extreme calorie restriction that participants had undergone had significantly lowered their metabolic rates. In simple words, they were burning fewer calories than before the contest.
Their metabolisms didn’t return to normal as they regained weight. In the case of one participant, due to the extreme caloric restriction, his metabolism slowed so much that he now has to eat 800 calories per day less than a typical man his size or he will gain weight.
With a slowed metabolism, people who go on diets will ultimately regain the weight they lost unless they stop the slowdown of their metabolism and bring it back to a normal scale. We have the answer to this problem!
Leo’s Fitness Lab’s Method to Counteract a Slowing Metabolism:
1. First test the client’s metabolism so there's a “baseline” of how many calories they burn per day.
2. Start, or continue, their diet and add High-Intensity Resistance Training. Only this kind of training can prevent the slowing of metabolism because they are building muscle. Muscle burns up to 6 times as many calories as fat, even when resting or sleeping, in turn boosting metabolic rate.
3. Re-test the client’s metabolism every 4-6 weeks to verify that it is NOT slowing down.
Leo’s Fitness Lab has three personal trainers on staff, all certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, who are experts in providing the most effective routines for each individual. “Our gym has the newest PNOĒ technology that helps our trainers provide clients with the most accurate data about their weight loss journey,” said Leo Hamel. “Our trainers are here to help clients achieve results in just a fraction of the time and that’s made possible with PNOĒ technology that provides data for clients to most efficiently reach their goals.”
