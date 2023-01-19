COSMED BodPod Technology at Leo’s Fitness Lab
The COSMED BodPod machine is the newest technology in body composition analysis — allowing optimal training program design for every individual.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo’s Fitness Lab is known as a gym that offers a scientific approach to working out. The BodPod machine that the gym uses is not only the newest analysis technology, but also significantly increases the personalization of individuals’ workouts.
With a more personalized approach, the effectiveness of the workout is greatly increased. The BodPod uses whole-body densitometry to determine body composition. The results provided give trainers the measurements they need to help create tailored routines that actually work!
Not only does the BodPod help create custom workouts, according to the National Institute for Fitness and Sport, “[Results can] measure the success of your nutrition and/or exercise program, monitor for obesity, a risk factor for major diseases, like stroke and diabetes, help you lose or gain body fat safely, [and] fine tune your athletic performance.”
The BodPod machines are the quickest and safest way to see where a clients' health stands. These high-tech ultra-modern machines are considered to be the gold standard of body composition measurement.
According to the COSMED site, “The accuracy of the BodPod has been shown to be very high against reference techniques in a number of research publications. Once body density is determined, the BodPod measures Thoracic Gas Volume to calculate percent fat and fat-free mass.”
BodPod technology creates a safer and more accurate environment where the same measurements from more invasive and difficult testing are possible in just 5 minutes in the BodPod.
Leo’s Fitness Lab has three personal trainers on staff, all certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, who are experts in providing the most effective routines for each individual. “Our gym has the newest BodPod technology that helps our trainers create exercise routines that work specifically for each client,” said Leo Hamel. “Our trainers are here to help clients achieve results in just a fraction of the time and that’s made possible with the safest, most accurate technology like the BodPod.”
Media Contact:
Rylee Kahan
Leo's Fitness Lab
+1 619-299-1500
email us here